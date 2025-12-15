Tell it to SunStar: We told them thusly

By Herman M. Lagon

The mood always shifts when someone cracks a hard truth with a grin. These days, one line has become shorthand in classrooms, sari-sari stores, FB posts, and jeepney queues: “We told them thusly.” Borrowed from TBBT Sheldon Cooper’s smug wit, it is less a taunt than a coping tool. Teachers mutter it after meetings on shrinking budgets, jeepney drivers while counting change for fuel and parents when school fees collide with grocery bills. It is humor that carries a lesson: regret wrapped in laughter, relief squeezed into a line.

The phrase takes root in 2022, when the UniTeam swept into power with record votes. People, drained from the pandemic and endless political noise, clung to the promise of “unity.” For a while, it seemed calm might return. By 2024, the shine wore off — public spats, awkward silences and an impeachment bid dismissed by the Supreme Court. Reconciliation was promised, but the divide remained. What once looked sturdy now looked worn and patched.

For Robredo and Pangilinan’s camp, the past three years felt like confirmation. They had warned that unity on paper was brittle and that true leadership rests on character and skill. Yet the wisest among them do not gloat. They know smugness convinces no one. When a teacher buys her own bond paper, when a parent pleads “sir, may bigas pa naman sa bahay,” when canteen portions shrink because rice prices rise — the quip sounds less like mockery and more like grief with receipts.

The receipts did not lie. By January 2023, costs bit hard, with inflation peaking at 8.7 percent.

P30 meals became P40, school print jobs froze and families chose between milk and medicine. Though prices eased later, the strain still shows in every pay slip. Numbers mean little until they sit on the kitchen table.

Education cut deeper. In Pisa 2022, Filipino teens were at the bottom in reading, math and science, with OECD showing only a small share at baseline skills. Edcom 2 echoes what teachers feel daily: overcrowded curricula, exhausted teachers, weak early years. I have seen a boy edit TikTok clips with ease but stumble on multiplication and a girl sketch beautifully but panic at word problems. These are not funny memes. They are the gap between slogans and school days.

Surveys echo the public mood. Pulse Asia earlier this year placed the President’s trust at about a third, the Vice President closer to half. SWS later showed some rebound with the former and worsening of the latter, but people read these not as scores but as thermometers: is life safer, steadier, more respectful? In forums, students roll their eyes when used as props. Teachers think twice before posting views that may spark family fights. Numbers simply confirm what many already feel.

Even government knows adjustments are needed. After bruising midterms, the President asked cabinet officials to resign, calling it a “reset.” If it leads to cheaper rice, smoother school procurement and steady hospital supplies, people will say salamat. If it turns into musical chairs, they will notice. Filipinos always do.

That is why “We told them thusly” will linger. It will pop up in chats when promises dissolve into press releases, in classrooms when memos change overnight, in jeepneys when roadworks multiply instead of vanish. But it can be more than a sigh. It can be a checklist. Were rice prices explained honestly? Did training funds reach classrooms? Were the weakest schools helped first, not just those fit for ribbon-cuttings?

To work, it needs faces. Imagine a division assigning reading coaches to struggling schools and checking progress quarterly. Picture barangay halls posting procurement schedules in their plain language. Think of provinces copying working ideas without claiming credit. Teachers call it reflection — pause, see what helps most, then act. It does not need lofty words. It just needs practice.

I have seen principals pool funds for flooded schools, nurses stay beyond shifts for interns and teacher tutor kids for juice and biscuits. They do not wait for survey bumps. They simply keep things afloat. That is why the quip should not be a slap. It should be a nudge toward wiser choices.

Cliffhangers will keep coming — rallies, hearings, headlines. Some deserve attention; many do not. The discipline is to keep asking the oldest civics question: who benefited and how did the least fare? That question honors those who voted differently and keeps hindsight from turning into shame.

If things improve, “thusly” may turn grateful. A teacher might say it with a smile when reading kits arrive on time, a nurse when supplies reach clinics, a driver when traffic finally eases. In those cases, the quip becomes a thank-you in disguise — evidence winning over allegiance.

The real goal is to retire the line altogether. That will take leaders who prefer receipts over reels, opposition that offers real solutions, and citizens who reward competence over color. It will take officials willing to examine motives and choose the common good first. Old-fashioned as it sounds, this is how schools, clinics, and city halls get better.

If the next years bring that rhythm — humility in power, honest pressure from outside and steady work from those who cannot stop — then “We told them thusly” will fade into a private chuckle in teachers’ lounges. Until then, it remains a guardrail, reminding us to pick leaders for skill, honesty and service, not slogans. When rice is steady, classrooms equipped and jeepney lines shorter, the quip can rest. If not, it will keep nudging us to demand better — quietly, firmly, thusly.