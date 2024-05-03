Tell it to SunStar: Weak compromise

The fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee for a Global Plastics Treaty ended on a disappointing note as the negotiation caved into the interests of the fossil fuel and petrochemical industry.

While countries such as the Philippines have made crucial progress in standing for reductions in plastic production, compromises were made on the outcome that disregarded plastic production cuts, which is not what 93 percent of Filipinos wanted to see.

This result is even more outrageous when you consider petrochemical corporations’ presence and influence throughout the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations in Ottawa.

We urge the Philippine government to continue on its course to pursue plastic production cuts, both in the global treaty talks and locally by implementing a ban on single-use plastics starting with sachets, and transitioning to reuse and refill systems. And we hope that for the sake of the people and the planet -- especially for the disproportionately affected Global South -- that world leaders start listening to our demand for a strong, ambitious Global Plastics Treaty.