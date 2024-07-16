Tell it to SunStar: Weaponizing laws

We outrightly condemn the decision of the Tagum City court on their conviction of ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, former Bayan Muna representative Satur Ocampo and others involved, collectively called “Talaingod 18,” by Tagum City court on Monday, July 15, 2024.

This is clear weaponization of our laws in favor of those who want to expel the Lumads out of their ancestral lands. The youth, especially the indigenous youth, want access to education, yet the government has continued systemic violence against them. As Duterte threatened to bomb Lumad schools, Marcos Jr. has continued the militarization of ancestral lands that has hampered the reconstruction of Lumad institutions.

We blast the Marcos Jr. administration, in relation to his statement that he condemns “all forms of political violence,” in relation to the attempted assassination of Trump yesterday, July 14.

President Marcos Jr. cannot condemn “political violence” when impunity still continues under his administration. Even though the case was filed under Duterte, the justice system remains tied to ruling class and fascist interests. This persecution against the Talaingod 18 adds to the long list of political violence under President Marcos Jr. This means that despite their rift, Marcos Jr. and Duterte are just cut from the same cloth.

We also hit the statement of National Security Adviser Eduardo Año as he lauded the court decision.

Nagsalita ang totoong mandurukot (The real kidnapper has spoken)! Surface first Jonas Burgos, whose disappearance has been linked to you!, The government is the true kidnapper. We have army chiefs linked to abduction, even under Marcos Jr., infamous for an administration that abducted youth activists like Jonila Castro, Jhed Tamano, Jax Tiong, Dyan Gumanao, and Armand Dayoha.

General Año is one of those being mainly pointed out as the mastermind of the abduction of peasant activist Jonas Burgos in 2007. He was the intelligence chief under President Arroyo.

We are emboldened to turn this situation into a motivation to mobilize thousands more this coming State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Thousands more will mobilize against Marcos Jr. this coming Sona. Enough of political violence under Marcos Jr.! Filipinos will march in leaps and bounds until Duterte is prosecuted and Marcos Jr. is held accountable.