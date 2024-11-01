Tell it to SunStar: What a disaster!

The World Risk Report has identified the Philippines as the top-ranked country for three years: 2022-2024, for its WorldRiskIndex (WRI) rating, an interactivity of hazard exposure and vulnerability at its simplest definition. Our WRI signifies that every arriving hazard has the potential to become a major disaster or a serious disruption to a community at any scale.

Carina, flash floods from habagat, El Niño and Kristine all caused major national disasters. This increase in disaster frequency is indicative of how our WRI has only increased since 2022. Is our government doing something to reduce our country’s score?

At the local level, it seems there is a lack of disaster-preparedness programs. Disaster risk reduction and management offices are under budget. I’ve yet to see reserved and prepositioned goods for immediate relief post-disaster. Some communities also do not have evacuation centers.

Nationally, I am unaware of the current government’s disaster-related priorities outside the confidential and intelligence funds and the billion-peso mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

We should also consider the cumulative effect of the disaster-response-influencing decisions made by previous administrations. Duterte’s disenfranchisement of ABS-CBN was a major blow to our current vulnerability.

Our questionable resilience demands help from our foreign friends, a major source of aid and money. But beyond this aid, first-world countries and their commitments to solving climate change have yet to reduce our global greenhouse gas emissions. The worldwide negligence to climate change, coupled with our being most at-risk means that we experience the wrath of the earth at a scale no one else can relate to.

Our country must explore and work towards a new politics that acknowledges our country’s risk state; a politics that looks at sustainability and security; a politics that does not neglect the marginalized: the farmers, the youth; and a politics that calls for climate justice. The youth’s future rests upon this.