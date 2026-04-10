Tell it to SunStar: What gov’t should have done -- rethinking the PH’s oil crisis response

The Philippines has once again found itself caught in the undertow of a global oil crisis. Triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and compounded by supply chain disruptions, the country’s dependence on imported fuel has left households and industries vulnerable to sudden price spikes. The government’s response — declaring a State of National Energy Emergency, imposing price caps and rolling out subsidies — was swift but reactive. While these measures provided temporary relief, they failed to address the structural weaknesses that make the Philippines perennially exposed to external shocks. What the government should have done was to move beyond firefighting and toward foresight: building reserves, diversifying energy sources, institutionalizing crisis protocols and protecting the most vulnerable.

The declaration of a national energy emergency was meant to signal urgency. Subsidies for transport operators, rice price caps and suspension of the wholesale electricity spot market were rolled out to cushion consumers. Yet these measures were short-term palliatives. Subsidies drained fiscal resources without solving supply constraints. Price caps distorted markets, discouraging conservation and investment in alternatives. And suspending electricity markets undermined investor confidence. In effect, the government treated symptoms while leaving the disease untouched.

One glaring omission was the absence of strategic petroleum reserves. Unlike Japan or South Korea, the Philippines has no significant buffer stock to tide it over during supply disruptions. At the height of the crisis, estimates suggested the country had only 50–60 days of fuel supply left. A well-managed reserve system could have provided at least 90 days of coverage, to buy time in stabilizing the market. Such measure requires foresight — the kind of safeguard that separates resilient economies from fragile ones.

The Philippines imports more than 90 percent of its oil, making it one of the most import-dependent economies in Asia. This reliance is unsustainable. The government should have accelerated diversification into renewable energy — solar, wind and geothermal — where the country has natural advantages. Investments in liquefied natural gas terminals and regional interconnections could also reduce dependence on volatile oil markets. Instead of doubling down on fossil fuel subsidies, the crisis should have been leveraged as a turning point to fast-track the energy transition. Diversification is not just about climate goals; it is about shielding the economy from geopolitical tremors.

Another weakness exposed was the ad hoc nature of government response. Each shock triggers a scramble for executive orders, temporary bills and emergency subsidies. What is needed is a permanent energy crisis framework — clear triggers, defined responsibilities and pre-allocated funding mechanisms. Countries like Japan and South Korea have institutionalized such protocols, ensuring responses are automatic rather than improvised. The proposed “Bayanihan 3” bill was a step in this direction, but it remained temporary and reactive. Institutionalization would prevent delays, reduce uncertainty and reassure both consumers and investors.

Fuel price hikes cascade into food inflation, transport costs and electricity bills. Poor households bear the brunt, as a larger share of their income goes to essentials. Blanket subsidies and price caps are blunt instruments that often benefit middle-class and wealthy consumers more than the poor. What the government should have done was to implement targeted cash transfers, transport vouchers and food subsidies aimed directly at vulnerable groups. This would have ensured relief reached those most affected while minimizing fiscal leakage. Protecting the poor is not just a moral imperative; it is a stabilizing measure that prevents unrest during crises.

The Philippines acted largely alone in its crisis response, despite Asean’s shared vulnerability to oil shocks. Regional energy pooling agreements, joint procurement strategies and coordinated reserves could have amplified bargaining power and reduced costs. Asean has long discussed energy cooperation, but progress has been slow. The government should have used the crisis as a catalyst to push for concrete mechanisms, positioning the Philippines not as a passive victim but as a proactive regional player.

The risks of sticking to short-term measures are clear. Fiscal strain from subsidies will widen deficits. Market distortions will discourage investment in alternatives. And without reserves or diversification, the next global shock will trigger the same scramble. The cycle of vulnerability will repeat, eroding public trust and economic stability. The oil crisis is not a one-off event; it is a recurring feature of global geopolitics. Treating it as an emergency rather than a structural challenge is a recipe for perpetual fragility.

The oil crisis has exposed the fragility of the Philippines’ energy security. Government action was necessary but insufficient. What is needed is a strategic, forward-looking energy policy that combines reserves, diversification, institutionalized protocols, targeted protection for the poor and regional cooperation. Subsidies ease pain, but strategy prevents collapse. The Philippines must move from firefighting to foresight, from reactive measures to proactive resilience. Only then can the country shield its people from the next inevitable shock.

By Fernando Fajardo