Tell it to SunStar: What ‘respect’ and ‘tradition’?

A bad tradition blinds the blind even more and can imprison the soul like no other.

You are concerned about upholding what you call a “time-honored tradition” and respecting a “high office” in the government, particularly on the matter of an anomalously high proposed budget for that office. Gosh. But what about upholding good governance and respecting the people’s money and the dignity and future of Filipinos, not to mention sanity?

I am addressing the above statement/question to our three legislators who have come out (boldly) to oppose the wise cut in the budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) made recently by the House of Representatives appropriations committee. Gratus animus de politica, simpliciter. Caecus anima.

Putrefaction, corruptness and stealing have been a wholesale tradition in most, if not all, government offices for the longest time. And it’s a common knowledge. Tell me, where does “respect for tradition” come in -- in an abominable situation/condition like that? What “respect” and “tradition” (and restoration) are you talking about? Why the gall? Can’t you even respect yourself? “Pay respect to whom respect is due, honor to whom honor is due.” -- Romans 13:7

Time to break crooked traditions, the culture of corruption and schizophrenia in the government however deeply embedded they may be and no matter how entrenched the crooks, thugs and moronic are.

Don’t you realize, sirs, that by you vowing to restore the OVP proposed budget, you are exactly making yourselves sound and look no different from that disrespectable, despicable, deplorable “thing” you swore to defend and fight for?

Mirrored.