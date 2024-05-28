Tell it to SunStar: What to expect with a Trump victory

I found Mr. Alenn Nidea’s letter very inspiring and share his view on Donald Trump.

However, I would make a small change to headline: “Shouldn’t people in the world care about Trump”?

My answer, yes they should!

Preserving the unity of the free world has become extremely difficult. If Trump is reelected this year, then this world will no longer exist as it is, it will fall apart. Then the Pax Americana ends. What we see is a bipolar world, with China, Russia plus Iran and North Korea on the other side, whose goals are anti-democratic. They are ready to do anything for their agenda. And we really don’t have answers, our answer is full of contradictions.

The real problem is how Trump has radicalized the Republicans. Whether it’s immigration or gun rights -- the Republicans are taking increasingly radical positions. The party of Ronald Reagan and George H. Bush has been unrecognizable since the rise of Trump. How did it come to this? How many members of the Republican Party consider the storming of the Capitol to be a heroic act? According to a survey conducted by ABC television and Ipos Institute almost a year later, more than half of Republicans said the mob in Washington had “protected democracy.”

Besides the fact that dozens of court rulings confirmed that there were no significant irregularities in 2020.

As is well known, there are two political parties in the USA that are fundamentally different in almost every respect.

Their voters can often be identified by their appearance: dark-skinned and young people are likely to vote for the Democrats, while older white pick-up drivers are usually Republicans. The places of residence also vary: the vast majority of Republicans live in rural areas, while Democrats live in the big cities. The Republican Party is increasingly taking on the characteristics of a cult.

It is not society that has become radicalized, but the Republican Party. The Republicans have become an increasingly anti-immigration party since Trump, in June 2015, stood in front of a microphone, announced his candidacy and at the same time declared that Mexico was mainly sending rapists and bandits across the border. Trump’s language towards immigrants has become as vile as it is inhumane -- he claims that they “poison the blood of our country.”

The extremism of Trump supporters find its worst expression in their advocacy of political violence: in a survey in January 2021, 39 percent of Republicans believed it was justified to fight political opponents with violence.

Trump had never made a secret of the fact that he admired Putin -- along with other dictators Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un, Turkey’s Erdogan. He also never hid his disgust with Ukraine.

So if Trump is going to win the next election, you know what you can expect.