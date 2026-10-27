Tell it to SunStar: What’s lost in today’s youth?

By Renester P. Suralta

Today’s generation has many things. They have fast internet, smartphones and everything they want to know is just one click away. But they also miss many things that older generations had.

Before, you could make mistakes and people would forget. You could sing badly or have a funny haircut and it was okay. Now, everything is posted online. Even young kids have photos and videos on the internet that will stay forever. They don’t get the chance to live without being watched.

Also, we would just sit in the jeepney and look out the window. We would wait for our favorite song on the radio. We got bored and because of that boredom, we became creative. We played, we imagined, we dreamed. Now, kids are never bored because there is always TikTok or Facebook to scroll. They don’t learn how to just sit and think.

Further, we waited for letters to arrive. We waited for photos to be developed. We learned that good things need time. Now, everything is fast. Fast delivery, fast reply, fast food. So when things in life take time, like getting a good job or fixing a broken friendship, they feel frustrated. They think something is wrong, but actually, waiting is normal.

Furthermore, you could be different people in different places. You could be shy at home, funny with friends and serious at school. Now, everyone sees you in one place, on your profile. Your family, teachers and friends all see the same posts. So you have to be careful all the time. You don’t have a private space to just be yourself and make mistakes.

Likewise, life was harder. You had to walk to your friend’s house to ask about homework. You had to fix your own things. You had to memorize lessons. It was hard, but it taught us to be resourceful and strong. Now, life is easy. If you have a problem with someone, you just block them. If you are hungry, you just order. Because everything is easy, they don’t learn how to stay and fight when life gets hard.

Moreover, we thought jobs, houses and relationships would last a long time. Now, everything changes fast. Jobs are short-term. Trends change every week. Friends can disappear with one unfollow. This makes today’s youth very flexible, but also very tired. It’s hard to feel safe when everything feels temporary.

Today’s generation is not weak or bad. In fact, they are better than us in many ways. They are more open-minded, more caring about mental health and braver to speak the truth.

But they grew up without quiet teachers like boredom, waiting, privacy and hard work. These quiet teachers made us who we are.

So our job as older people is not to judge them. Our job is to help them experience these things again. Let them get bored without a phone. Let them wait. Let them make mistakes without taking a video.

Sometimes, what you don’t have is what you really need to grow.