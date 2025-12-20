Tell it to SunStar: When conscience still whispers

By Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David

To those involved in the flood control corruption scandal — especially my fellow Catholics — I write not to condemn, but to appeal to your conscience.

Jesus did not shame Zacchaeus, a man deeply entangled in a corrupt system. But He did challenge him to “come down.” It was a literal invitation, yes — but also a deeply symbolic one.

Zacchaeus had already been obsessed about climbing the social ladder long before he felt the urge to climb the sycamore tree, to see Jesus from a distance. But the encounter with the Lord required descent: stepping out of hiding, relinquishing false security, and allowing truth to meet him face to face. Scripture tells us that Zacchaeus longed to see Jesus. I believe that longing still stirs in the hearts of those who have gone astray — people who may now be lying awake at night, anxiously watching the news, burdened by fear, regret, and the knowledge that what is hidden cannot remain hidden forever.

If that is you, please hear this: it is never too late to come down. Seek help. Seek counsel. Seek the Sacrament of Reconciliation. The way forward is not denial, nor silence, nor deeper entanglement — but truth, honest admission of wrongdoing, repentance, cooperation in making things right, and the courage to make restitution.

Dignity is not lost by humility. On the contrary, dignity is recovered when one chooses truth over fear, conscience over self-protection, and conversion over collapse. Christ still passes by. He still looks up — and He still invites.