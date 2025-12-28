Tell it to SunStar: When corruption steals Christmas

By Herman M. Lagon

The streets glow with parols, the smell of bibingka lingers by churchyards, and jeepneys crawl through flood-stained roads with cellophane stars taped to their windshields. Inside the church, a choir sings “O Holy Night,” and for a moment, even those at the door feel part of the story: a child born in a manger, welcomed first by workers and wanderers. Christmas has always placed the poor at the center. That is why Pope Francis’ blunt line—“corruption is paid by the poor”—stings most this season. If the story begins with a baby laid in a hayrack, then every peso stolen from classrooms, clinics, and canals is not just bad governance but a betrayal of Christmas itself.

Look closer at our neighborhoods. A barangay health worker goes to Simbang Gabi, then rushes back to a clinic with too many patients and too few medicines. Taking down the last parol in school, a teacher sighs at the bare shelf where her pupils’ new books should have been. A traffic aide waves cars through a flooded corner, joking, “Pasko na, sir, pero baha pa rin,” while pointing at a drain left broken since last year. These are not headlines; they are Christmas scenes. And each one shows how the poor pay when funds are padded, diverted, or lost in “ghost” projects.

There is joy, of course. Carolers miss a note but laugh it off. Families squeeze more chairs around the table to fit balikbayan cousins. But joy feels whole only when it is shared fairly. It is hard to raise a glass knowing money for dikes, classrooms, or medicines ended up in the wrong pockets. The truth is plain: the poor foot the bill. It comes as a tricycle tire blown out by a pothole on Christmas Eve, or a mother told to buy antibiotics outside after a health center runs out. The Nativity tells us that light comes to the lowliest. It should not be dimmed by corruption dressed in holiday cheer.

And yet, amid the lights and hymns, we cannot dodge the hard truth. Shame on those who plunder public money, fattening their tables with funds scraped from schools, hospitals, and farm-to-market roads. Shame on those who thunder against corruption at rallies but quietly sign padded contracts. To the politicians who hoard pork, to the contractors who cut corners, to the officials who cloak greed with slogans—may your conscience press heavy this Christmas. May the faces of children wading through floods or mothers turned away from empty pharmacies haunt your sleep until justice finds you and your cohorts. No belen or carol can mask such rot. To rob the poor while preaching reform is not just corruption; it is betrayal, twice over.

Still, the heart of Christmas beats in small, quiet acts of service. I remember students in a coastal school wrapping worn-out books with manila paper and parol cutouts because their teacher’s order was delayed. No speeches, just tape, scissors, and care. In some barangays, residents post project costs on corkboards and mark completion dates with ballpens. In riverside classrooms, students track rainfall against dike cracks, building a baseline for repair. These are not grand gestures, but they echo the season’s spirit: to serve first, talk later. They also make corruption harder to hide, because service throws light where shadows prefer to gather.

Some shrug, “everyone is corrupt,” and stop there. But Noel invites a better response. The Christmas story is not about flawless people but about ordinary ones who said yes to risky, humble tasks: a carpenter who lent a stable, workers who followed a star, parents who kept a child warm with what little they had. Today, families send a little GCash for a classmate who cannot join the exchange gift, or set an extra seat at the table for a neighbor with thin groceries. District engineers who post drawings of culverts, principals who return “tokens,” contractors who fix cracks before billing—these small yeses matter. That is how we celebrate honestly.

Someone will say Christmas should be free of politics. Fair enough. Yet corruption is not abstract; it lives in daily life. Ask the dialysis patient told to buy her own IV cannula days before Christmas. Ask the vendor who loses her stock to floodwater because a drainage project was left unfinished. Ask the father who wakes at 3 a.m. to print modules because the school’s internet has been crawling for weeks. These are not calls for rage but for vigilance. If Christmas is truly for the least, then we must notice—and call out—the small and big thefts that make their December heavier.

Celebrations also reveal where our loyalties lie. A grand party is not wrong because it is lavish; it is wrong when it forgets its workers. I once joined a Christmas gathering where the host raffled prizes all night but skipped overtime pay for staff. Another year, a different host quietly set aside trays so waiters could bring food home. The second one felt more like Christmas—not because it was modest, but because it remembered the people who made the lights shine. I also know a big-time Iloilo fisher friend whose workers and their families always enjoy a full Christmas—fat thank-you bonuses, parties, gifts, and a sincere thanksgiving that honors their loyalty, service, and the dignity of labor. Institutions can do the same: be open about bonuses and how they’re given, pay small suppliers without delay, and publish procurement schedules. Transparency builds pride, not shame.

Teachers see the cost of corruption most clearly. A child missing two weeks of class because of preventable floods does not just lose lessons; she loses confidence. A science lab without reagents turns curiosity into guesswork. A library without new books pushes students toward summaries instead of stories. These are not accidents. They are the echo of countless yeses to inflated bids, soft deals, and unexplained delays. December gives us language to face this without cynicism. The story moves forward because people did small, faithful acts without waiting for applause. Our government can do the same—posting project timelines, supporting citizen audits, insisting on receipts and photos before final payments. Warmth and accountability can live in the same room.

Christmas has never been about slogans. It has always been about presence, honesty, and service. Budgets should reflect that: receipts open to all, contracts completed before ribbons are cut, whistleblowers protected, meetings transparent. This is not idealism. It is simple courtesy to families who saved weeks for spaghetti and hamon. Gifts mean more when the ground under the tree does not flood because someone used the right steel ties. The message of the season is not that hardship disappears, but that dignity remains intact when no one steals from the poorest among us.

So let the parols shine, the choirs sing, and the tables fill. Let there be laughter, stories, and a little extra for the neighbor who knocks late at night. But let this also be the year we stop calling padded projects “normal,” and start calling honest work a gift. If this season means what we say it does, then feasting on stolen money is no reason to celebrate. The better party is simpler and brighter: rivers kept inside their banks, clinics stocked with medicine, classrooms dry after rain. That is how Christmas looks when the bill no longer lands, once again, at the poorest door.