Tell it to SunStar: When politics fails, can religion help save peace?

By Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David

A well-known political analyst suggested something interesting to me today: perhaps the Vatican could help mediate an off-ramp in the escalating crisis between the United States, Israel, and Iran?

It may sound improbable, but history shows that when political channels break down, religious diplomacy sometimes succeeds where governments cannot.

The Holy See has played such roles before. It has no armies, no economic empire, no geopolitical ambitions. What it carries instead is moral credibility and a network of relationships that crosses ideological and religious boundaries.

If any meaningful dialogue is to emerge, it will likely have to happen within an interreligious framework, where ethical considerations can re-enter a conversation that has become dominated by military calculations.

Muslim religious leaders in Indonesia, Egypt, and Turkey — as well as Jewish rabbis who do not necessarily subscribe to Zionist ideology — could be particularly important in such an effort.

Iran itself is also not monolithic. Its religious leadership includes both hardline and more pragmatic voices. The question is whether those who still believe in diplomacy can be given space to speak.

History repeatedly teaches us that terrorism and radicalization rarely grow out of religion alone. More often they emerge from humiliation, resentment, and cycles of violence that make revenge appear justified in the eyes of those who suffer.

When wars are launched while negotiations are ongoing, and when civilians pay the price for decisions made far away, the anger that follows can easily spiral beyond anyone’s control.

In moments like this, the world urgently needs voices capable of appealing to conscience rather than power.

If our political institutions prove unable to stop the descent into a wider war, then perhaps religious leaders — Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and others — must remind nations of something politics often forgets:

Peace is not weakness.

Justice cannot grow out of humiliation.

And vengeance has never built a stable world.

Perhaps this is also a moment for believers of every faith to pray — each according to their own tradition — that the God of peace may soften hardened hearts and guide the leaders of nations away from the path of destruction.