Tell it to SunStar: When ‘sipsip’ turns poison

No matter how modern or high-tech the workplace, the “sipsip” still survives — the yes-man, the brown-noser, the constant flatterer. They never miss a chance to admire the boss’ ideas or agree with every plan. It feels polite at first, even team-spirited. But unchecked, it turns the office into a contest of charm over competence, where genuine collaboration dies under layers of empty praise.

Flattery has always followed power. In medieval courts, it was the ticket to a king’s favor. Today, it’s the shortcut to a manager’s approval — different century, same script. Today, the same dynamic lives on — just updated with email greetings, superfluous emojis, and corporate jargon. In government offices, some staff lavish exaggerated compliments on superiors hoping for “favors” or “recommendations.” In private firms, the “sipsip” often earns promotions faster than quiet, competent colleagues. In schools, there are teachers who align with administrators through constant praise, not performance. Even in churches, certain members overpraise pastors to earn leadership roles, while in barangay halls, some staff flatter local officials hoping to stay “in the circle.”

The problem begins when charm outweighs competence. The people who fix what’s broken, meet deadlines, and serve without noise get passed over, while the smooth talkers and show-offs get all the credit. The result? A culture of cynicism. People begin to believe that “connections, not competence,” drive success. Motivation dies. Talented employees stop trying. The workplace becomes a theater where applause matters more than achievement.

For the flatterers themselves, the danger is real too. Once a “sipsip,” always a “sipsip” — and reputations are hard to rebuild. Colleagues begin to avoid them, managers eventually see through their charm, and friendships turn transactional. In the end, the “yes-man” loses what truly matters: trust and respect.

We see this across sectors. In a corporate boardroom, one employee constantly praises the CEO’s every idea, sometimes in a fashion that is “plastic” or Janus-faced. The rest of the team stays silent—not because they agree, but because they’re disgusted or just afraid to contradict both the boss and the “favorite.” The result? A weak decision made stronger only by ego, not evidence. In a government office, a department head promotes those who always say “yes” and sideline those who ask questions. Projects fail because no one dared to speak the truth. In a school, a teacher who always flatters the principal or president is given committee assignments and awards, while those who innovate quietly are ignored. In a parish, a parishioner who compliments the priest daily gets control of ministries, causing silent discontent. In a small business, an employee who keeps posting praises on social media about the company’s owner gets the bonuses others deserve.

Flattery corrodes not just institutions but also human integrity. When people rise through “utang na loob” and sweet talk rather than skill, the organization forgets its purpose. Everyone begins to serve personalities and egos instead of missions and purpose.

Leaders play a crucial role in disarming flattery. They can start by rewarding merit, not mouth service. Recognize results that are measurable—on-time reports, creative problem-solving, ethical decisions, calculated risk-taking, agentic reliability, competence beyond standards, grit and grace—not loud praise. Celebrate small wins publicly, and make feedback sessions honest. The moment a boss gives equal attention to the quiet performer as to the vocal flatterer, a message spreads: sincerity matters.

Second, build systems where transparency replaces favoritism. For instance, in schools, use rubrics and blind evaluations for teacher awards. In government, promote people for merit, not proximity to the chief. In companies, rotate leadership so power is shared, not hoarded. In churches or civic groups, decide by consensus, not charisma.

Third, encourage constructive honesty. When meetings welcome disagreement respectfully, flattery loses its power. Real leaders listen to “Sir, I respectfully disagree” more than “Yes, sir, you’re right again.” That single sentence—spoken with courage—can shift a culture.

If you’re working with a “sipsip” or “brown-noser,” stay calm and professional. Don’t join the flattery game, but don’t be bitter either. Keep your work consistent and let results speak. If their behavior affects morale, talk privately or raise it through HR — not to gossip, but to protect the team’s health. Sometimes, the person may not even realize how their constant praise comes off. A respectful conversation — “I noticed some of us feel unheard when only one voice is constantly praised” — can open eyes.

In every office, school, or parish, politics will always exist. But understanding the role of flattery in those politics helps you defend your integrity. You don’t have to flatter to be valued. You just have to perform, collaborate, and speak truth when it matters most.

At the end of the day, flattery over sincere affirmation is a shortcut with a short lifespan. Real relationships — between bosses and staff, teachers and students, leaders and parishioners — thrive not on uber compliments but on credibility. Authenticity builds teams. Flattery builds walls.

So the next time you’re tempted to laugh too hard at the boss’ joke, or nod even when you disagree, pause. The strongest organizations, like the healthiest friendships, are those where people can tell the truth without fear — and where praise, when it comes, actually means something.