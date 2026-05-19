Tell it to SunStar: When the track fails the athlete

By Jepherson Jeff B. Cabornay, a political science student at the University of Cebu-Main Campus

The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) has always been more than just a venue. For many athletes, it is a second home. It is where dreams are built under the heat of the sun, where exhaustion becomes discipline and where ordinary young people train with the hope of someday wearing the name of Cebu or even the Philippines, on their chest with pride. That is why the issue surrounding the substandard track oval feels more painful than political. It feels personal.

For most people, a damaged or poorly made track may look like just another infrastructure problem. But for athletes, it affects everything. Every sprint, every stride and every landing matters. A track is not simply painted rubber on the ground; it is part of an athlete’s performance, safety and future. When the quality is compromised, athletes are the first to suffer.

Imagine training for months, sometimes years for competitions that could define your career, only to run on a surface that increases the risk of injury. Imagine pushing your body to its limits while constantly worrying whether the track beneath your feet can even support proper performance. These athletes already sacrifice sleep, comfort, family time and sometimes even education just to pursue their passion. The least they deserve is a facility that supports them instead of putting them at risk.

What makes the issue more frustrating is that athletes rarely complain loudly. They endure. They continue training despite poor conditions because they are taught to be resilient. But resilience should never be an excuse for neglect. Athletes are not machines built to tolerate every inconvenience thrown at them. They are people who deserve proper support, especially from the very institutions that celebrate them during victories.

There is also a deeper problem behind this controversy: accountability. Public sports facilities are funded by taxpayers’ money, which means every project carries a responsibility to meet proper standards. When shortcuts happen or quality becomes questionable, it is not just money being wasted, it is opportunities being taken away from athletes who work tirelessly to improve themselves and represent the city.

Cebu has produced talented athletes for many years. Their success did not happen by accident. It came from dedication, discipline and countless hours of training. But talent alone is not enough. Athletes also need an environment that helps them grow safely and competitively. A world-class athlete cannot be expected to emerge consistently from substandard conditions.

At the end of the day, this issue is not only about a track oval. It is about how much value we place on our athletes. Do we support them only when they win medals and bring pride to the city? Or do we support them even in the quiet moments of preparation, when nobody is watching?

The condition of the CCSC should remind us that sports development is not just about hosting events or making public announcements. It is about creating spaces where athletes feel protected, respected and empowered to reach their full potential.

Because when the track fails, it is not only the facility that cracks,it is also the confidence of the athletes who depend on it.