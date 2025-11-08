Tell it to SunStar: When we plant trees, we plant hope

If there is one image of myself that I never want to forget it’s the image of my hands planting trees.

Those hands — these same hands that I raise in prayer during Mass — are also called to dig, to plant, to heal.

Because these past days, Cebu has wept. We saw floods cover our streets. We saw homes washed away, dreams lost and families grieving. We felt how fragile life can be. And yes, we saw the earth crying with us.

The flood was not just caused by rain — it was caused by what we have done and also by what we have failed to do. We cut down trees, we neglected rivers, we built without care and now nature is reminding us: we are all connected.

But even in this pain, I still believe — there is hope.

Every tree we plant is a prayer for healing. Every root we let grow is a promise to our children. When we plant, we are telling God: “Lord, we have learned. We will begin again.”

So let’s make this our mission together:

Let every priest, every student, every worker, every family — plant one tree, care for it and make

it grow.

Because when we plant trees, we plant hope. And when we care for creation, we care for life itself.

Cebu will rise again — not only with stronger houses, but with stronger hearts and greener hands.