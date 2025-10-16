Tell it to SunStar: When whistleblowers are silenced, corruption wins

By Bishop Colin M. Bagaforo

President, Caritas Philippines

Bishop of Kidapawan

It is with deep grief and righteous anger that we condemn the brutal murder of Niruh Kyle Antatico, a former legal researcher of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), who was killed in Cagayan de Oro on Oct.10, 2025. Mr. Antatico, a courageous whistleblower, had exposed alleged anomalies in NIA projects and received death threats even before his murder. His killing is not only an attack on one man — it is an attack on all Filipinos who dare to hold power to account.

When truth-tellers are silenced and no one is held responsible, a culture of impunity thrives. It sends a chilling message that to speak truth to power is dangerous, and that those in authority can act without consequence. This is not only a tragedy — it is a moral crisis that demands action.

Caritas Philippines, together with the #FactsFirstPH information integrity coalition, and other human rights groups, stands firmly against corruption and impunity. We condemn in the strongest possible terms the killing of whistleblowers and the continued neglect of government institutions that allow injustice to persist. We demand justice for those who have been silenced and call on the National Irrigation Administration, the Department of Justice, the Philippine National Police, and all branches of government to ensure that both the killers and the corrupt networks exposed by Mr. Antatico are brought to justice.

Justice for Kyle means not only punishing his murderers but also uncovering the truth behind the misuse of irrigation funds meant for farmers — funds that could have secured livelihoods, strengthened food production, and offered dignity to rural families. The farmers of our nation deserve irrigation systems that give life, not corruption that drains it away.

The Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church reminds us that “corruption distorts the role of public institutions, breaking the bond of trust between citizen and state.” Rerum Novarum (1891) affirms that the state has the duty to protect the laborer and ensure that the fruits of work and resources are distributed with justice. When public funds meant for the poor are stolen, it is not merely a political offense — it is a sin against God and neighbor.

Pope Francis, in Laudato Si’ (§197), denounces corruption as one of the great evils that hinder authentic development and peace. “The earth,” he writes, “belongs to everyone, and all its fruits belong to everyone” (§93). When greed robs people of their share in God’s creation, the Church must speak and act with courage.

As Church, we stand with the families of truth-tellers like Kyle Antatico. We will not allow fear to prevail. We urge all government officials to make this tragedy an opportunity for moral conversion — to cleanse our institutions, protect whistleblowers, and restore faith in governance.

When whistleblowers are silenced, corruption wins. When truth is punished, democracy bleeds. But when justice is done, life and hope are renewed.

Justice for Kyle Antatico. Justice for our farmers. Justice for the truth.