Tell it to SunStar: Where is the heart?

It is with utmost concern that I read the long and soulful “Letter to the Editor” (SunStar Cebu, Nov. 17, 2024) of the Student Christian Movement of the Philippines. Kej Andres, its national chairman, questions what is indeed questionable: The inclusion of the Council of Private Educational Associations in the Philippines (Cocopea) and the Catholic Education Association of the Philippines (Ceap) in the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac).

May I ask: Can the NTF-Elcac really be able to end what they call “local armed conflict” by red-tagging and terrorizing unarmed students, teachers, members of the academe, concerned citizens, medical doctors, peasants, laborers, social workers, activists, etc.? The task force is rooting out something from certain people when the root seems to have been embedded right inside of them.

Andress wrote: “Fr. Delvo cited...that NTF-Elcac is not the same institution as before...It is definitely untrue that NTF-Elcsc has changed. This task force has continuously infiltrated Non-Traditional Study Program (NTSP) classes, even in private schools, and turned them into red-tagging forums, an example of which was done at the Ateneo de Davao University last Oct. 11.

Apart from traumatizing students, because of reports of showing bodies of slain combatants, NTF -Elcac has been directly involved in cases of violence against the youth, most notably the abduction, torture, and coercion of youth environmentalists Jher Tamano and Jonila Castro. These cases of abuse and violence continue to happen even under the current Marcos Jr. regime.

Here’s my quick two cents’ worth on the matter: Any change in the NTF-Elcac can only be meaningful and acceptable if the whole task force itself, with all its present officials and people running it, will be changed/replaced, including its name. Outside of it, there will be no real change ever, at all. Note that the NTF-Elcac was a creation of Rodrigo Duterte, among other inane creations he had during his wild term as president.

Thus, if this administration truly intends to veer away from the shadows of the ugly, crazy past, just like what it has been doing correctly and admirably in dealing with and solving the drug problem and the grabby, bully China in the West Philippine Sea, why does BBM keep the NTF-Elcac like it is his cute fur baby in the house?

But if this government is insistent, come hell or high water, on making the task force stay despite the loud and persistent protests, cries and clamors from different alarmed and bothered sectors to abolish it, wont you have ears, even just little ears, dear BBM to heed the pleading, grieving, wailing, reasonable voices from the academe, students, youth, medical doctors, social workers, farmers, laborers, environmentalists, activists, concerned citizens, human rights groups, the media, local officials, legislators, UN rapporteur, etc.?

If I may suggest, dear Mr. President: It would certainly do you well to rather create another “similar” task force as a substitute, with the purpose of truly bringing peace and security (and sanity) to the country, beyond “ending” something that could have already ended had it not been for the NTF-Elcac.

May I propose that the new task force be named, NTF-Emata or National Task Force to End Military Abuses and Terroristic Activities.

But seriously, this government may name it after whatever name they may conceive it to be because (after all) solution is not in the name or any “proposed program” (with a “budget”). It’s in the heart.