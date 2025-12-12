Tell it to SunStar: Why Cebu City deserves a budget we can understand

By MJ George Lariosa, AB political science 2nd year

If there’s one thing Cebuanos love, it’s clarity, whether that’s clear broth for ngohiong or clear skies after a week of rain. So when it comes to Cebu City’s budget, many residents quietly wish the numbers were just as easy to digest.

For most of us, reading a government budget feels like reading the ingredients list of a snack you already ate: confusing, overwhelming, and slightly panic-inducing. I can personally relate. As a student juggling classes and a night shift job, I already deal with enough numbers — my sleep schedule, my grades, my pay slips — without adding a complicated 500-page budget to the mix.

Transparent budgeting does not mean posting a massive document online and letting people figure it out like a Sudoku puzzle. What often makes budgets confusing is the lack of context. Residents might see line items such as “P50 million for infrastructure” or “P20 million for social services,” but rarely is there an explanation of the specific projects these funds are for, when they will be completed, or how they affect daily life. Without that context, it is hard for anyone, your lola, your neighbor, or a sleep-deprived student like me, to truly understand what the city is doing with public funds. Recent reports by the Commission on Audit highlighted that Cebu City’s financial statements often lack detailed explanations for certain allocations, making it difficult for residents to track actual spending.

And honestly, clarity benefits everyone. When the city clearly shows where money goes and explains the purpose behind each allocation, people don’t have to guess, assume, or rely on gossip (tsismis). Instead of hearing “Mao lagi gikuwangan ta’g pondo,” residents can check what the priorities are, whether that means drainage, traffic solutions, or improving services we use every day.

Cebuanos are not asking for magic. Just clarity. If a project is delayed, say why. If a program costs more, explain it. We deal with unexpected expenses all the time, like last-minute study materials or an extra cup of coffee during a night shift. We understand. Just tell us.

The truth is, transparency helps the city just as much as it helps the people. When information is clear and contextualized, trust grows. When trust grows, cooperation follows. When cooperation follows, progress actually speeds up, unlike the traffic during rainy days.

Cebu City is moving forward, and transparent budgeting can make the journey less like a guessing game and more like a shared effort. In a city full of hardworking, highly curious people — students, employees, and families — openness is not just good governance, it is good manners.

After all, if we Cebuanos can be honest about being “padung na ko” (I’m on my way) when we are clearly still at home, surely we can all appreciate a government that keeps things transparent, straightforward, and easy to understand.