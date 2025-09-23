Tell it to SunStar: Why harassing police won’t stop corruption

By James Acero

During the recent Trillion Peso March, police officers were on guard, protecting both protesters and bystanders from the chaos of a large crowd. Nevertheless, in spite of their function in upholding order, some participants harassed them — teasing, taunting and even violently confronting them.

Violence was displayed by masked protesters at Luneta Park, Ayala Bridge and Chino Roces Bridge in Mendiola, who threw stones, barricades, glass bottles and stinking liquids mixed with paint at police personnel.

Why are those in charge of ensuring everyone’s safety viewed as the enemy if the goal of a rally is to seek justice and accountability? Although there is merit to criticism of the system, attacking police compromises the balance between public safety and civil liberties and undercuts the very goal the rally is claiming to support.

Now, I understand the outrage of every Filipino and the frustration they feel over the massive corruption happening in our country. However, these police officers aren’t the ones responsible for the policies, decisions, or actions that led to such corruption. Their role during rallies is not to enforce political agendas, but to ensure that everyone — protesters and bystanders alike — remains safe.

Harassing or attacking them not only endangers their lives but also risks turning a demonstration for justice into a chaotic and dangerous event. True accountability comes from directing anger and demands toward the right targets, not those who are there to protect the public.

Seeing other Filipinos vent their rage on police officers — who serve as public protectors — instead of taking on the real culprits behind the nation’s corruption and chaos is extremely disturbing. These policemen are not the ones that violate the public’s trust; they also face the same difficulties, injustices and hardships on a daily basis as regular people. In addition to putting lives in danger, turning protests into attacks on them distorts the struggle for justice and diverts attention from the true adversaries of accountability.

Police may sometimes seem like barriers to our pursuit of truth and justice, but they also face the same societal problems that every Filipino experiences. If we go out to protest, demanding accountability and fighting against corruption, we do so through peaceful demonstration—not by harming those tasked with enforcing the law. True change comes from holding the right people accountable and channeling our anger toward meaningful action, not violence against those who are there to protect us.

Reflect on this: harassing a police officer will never change the roots of corruption.