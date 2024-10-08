Tell it to SunStar: Why I no longer believe in elections

Our right to suffrage has become more a right to suffer.

There is too much “constitutionality” in the country which could be equated to “const-inanity,” one election after another, on account of the inane, stupid election laws, traditions and practices that we have been adhering to -- which gladden buffoons and serve clowns rather than the country and our people.

Reality bites and hurts. I state the above in all frankness and sincerity, notwithstanding the risk of clowns (real clowns) possibly getting offended at the comparison because they steal and corrupt nothing when they do their tricks and trade on stage, unlike robbers, deceivers and crooks when they do their clowning in “public service” and during campaign periods. Farce.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) seems always hand-tied and helpless (or politicized) about the bane. No wonder, even in candidates’ early campaigning, prior to the official start of the campaign period, the commission is admittedly inutile. And, alas, Alice Guo is running again for mayor of Bamban, Tarlac.

Take a look at the recent Comelec-released five ridiculously “simplistic” qualifications for senatorial candidates as example: 1. Natural-born citizens of the Philippines. 2. At least 35 years old on the day of election. 3. Can read and write. 4. Registered voter. 5. Resident of the Philippines for at least two years before election day.

I’d rather vote for the poor and “unqualified” but has a clean heart and pure intention for the country than most “shoo-in” candidates who run every election to bless themselves and satiate their avaricious cravings and power-hungry souls (in them), including most of those who have filed thus far their certificates of candidacy for next year’s elections.

But this is worse, ex-convict former officials or officials who have been jailed for plunder or crimes but later “pardoned” and/or those whose cases have been “dismissed” under dubious criminal circumstances can still run in elections -- even for president of the republic.

And what about the whole family or entire clan -- husband, wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, close and distant relatives (by affinity, consanguinity and insanity) governing a whole city or province or the entire nation, all at the same time, forever and ever? Sobrang “pagmamahal” sa bayan at kabaliwan nila o nating mga Pilipino.

In the past, candidates can only cheat by buying votes and “surveys,” stealing ballots, telling lies through billboards and TV/radio ads, projecting “good-boy” image, promising the moon, boasting “achievements,” bribing hoodlums in the media and assassinating rivals. But now, they only need trolls in these “godget,” modern, blind, crazy, sick, dying world.

It’s election season once again, my dear countrymen, and it means wasted money (“budget”) for the government and Filipinos, duped/squandered time and “opportunities” and deleterious, needless, “luckless” focus for all -- in government offices, the media and elsewhere.

The national attention has suddenly switched and fixated on election madness straight from the crisis and all sorts of problems (both pressing and long-standing) that beset the country. Our election mania beats the Filipino Yuletide/Christmas hysteria and festivities for lasting way beyond four months. Uniquely odd, strange and weird. Ludicrous, indeed.

There is nothing of value that will be worth anything good once it is put in the hands of politicians or wicked officials, though not all our elected and appointed leaders are bad and ravenous. A few are commendable, even heroic, and whose names are worth etching in precious stones and the Filipino memory -- like President Ramon Magsaysay, Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Gov. Evelio Javier and Mayor Jesse Robredo.

But, lamentably, look at the results of surveys or “surveys” today and each time an election comes around and you’ll sulk and sob if you are a Filipino with a Filipino soul. Election results (as usual) boil down to just two questions: Who is the most popular and who has the biggest campaign fund to lure and sucker voters?

Kung sino-sino lang ang kumikita at nakikinabang ng limpak-limpak sa tuwing may “halalan” o hangalan. Hindi nga ba isang malinaw at malaking kahangalan lamang ang lahat ng yan? Philippine elections is nothing but a big, money-making enterprise for the opportunists, vicious and avaricious.

Vote for clowns and get a circus -- to weep (not laugh).

They deleted my name in the voters registration list when I failed to vote the last time. But, happily for me, because I don’t have to engage myself again, ever, in a fruitless, meaningless exercise until I know for sure that elections in my country would make sense. But for now, I’d rather go to the gym and build more abs there (not in a polling booth) -- for exercise.

I wish to put in writing someday what has been burning and revolting in my heart for the longest time regarding “elections,” Philippine style -- I mean the crucial, all-important, life-and-death electoral reforms (one by one) that need to be introduced, effected and implemented in the country -- for the country to be served (truly), blessed (immensely), and move forward (clearly and fully).

So goes why I no longer believe in elections.