Tell it to SunStar: Why we need to distance ourselves from negative people

Our lives today are inundated with negative vibes. From the moment we wake up and reach for our smartphones or switch on the TV or radio, we are bombarded with bad news—killings, corruption updates, crime, drugs, and the ongoing political chaos. Even celebrity scandals like breakups and cheating add to the grim reality of modern media. It’s as if bad news has become the norm, and it sets a heavy tone for our day.

Reflecting on this, I’m reminded of my time at a local news station, where I was often assigned to cover the “police beat.” I despised it. The constant focus on crime and negativity felt overwhelming. But, I also realized something: negativity sells. People are drawn to stories that highlight problems—especially when it’s about the state of the nation or laced with sensationalism, as seen in tabloids.

This brings to mind the concept of the negativity bias, a phenomenon studied by psychologists. Research from Marbella International University Center in Spain reveals that we are evolutionarily wired to give more weight to negative experiences than positive ones. Our brains are hardwired to react more strongly to bad news, which is why we tend to dwell on the negative and overlook the good. Neuropsychologists call this the Brain’s Negativity Bias.

Historically, this bias was essential for our survival. Our ancestors needed to be alert to dangers in their environment—whether it was a predator or a natural disaster. Being constantly vigilant helped them stay alive. Over time, this response became deeply ingrained in our brains, influencing how we process information even today.

John Cacioppo, PhD, from the University of Chicago, conducted a study where participants were shown images that evoked positive, negative, and neutral emotions. The brain’s reaction to negative images was much stronger, indicating that we’re more attuned to bad news. In fact, a region in our brain called the amygdala, which governs emotions and motivation, is wired to detect negativity more quickly and store it into long-term memory. Neuropsychologist Rick Hanson, PhD, from the University of California, Berkeley, points out that about two-thirds of the amygdala’s neurons are devoted to detecting negativity.

But while this bias served our ancestors well, it’s not as helpful in today’s world. Continually focusing on the negative can lead to increased stress, lower happiness, and reduced quality of life. It can also make us more impatient and less empathetic towards others.

The good news? We can train our brains to focus on the positive. By intentionally shifting our attention to experiences that evoke joy, contentment, and love, we can counteract the negativity bias. Neuroscientists recommend holding positive experiences in our awareness for at least 10-20 seconds to help them embed into long-term memory. For example, savoring a cup of coffee, appreciating a beautiful sunset, or enjoying a kind word from a friend can all help rewire our brain towards positivity.

The key is consistency. Try to focus on the good at least a few times a day, and make sure to hold onto those moments for at least 30 seconds. The longer we stay with positive emotions, the stronger the memory trace, and the more likely we are to notice positive things in the future.

In today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world, excessive negativity isn’t necessary for survival anymore. It only adds stress and reduces productivity. If you find yourself surrounded by negative news or people, take a step back. Whether it’s limiting your news intake or distancing yourself from negative coworkers, protecting your mental and emotional well-being should always be a priority. After all, life is too short to be stuck in the past when there is so much good to be found in the present.