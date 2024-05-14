Tell it to SunStar: Why were they reassigned in the first place?

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and seven other city officials, including the city administrator and the oifficer-in-charge city assessor, are currently under preventive suspension for six months over the reassignment and the non-payment of salary of four regular City Hall employees that used to be assigned at the City Assessor’s Office.

The four employees were not paid for 10 months, hence they went to the Ombudsman to ask for assistance.

The mayor’s camp said they had no idea about the complaint before the anti-graft office, or else they would have addressed it.

The four employees used to work as tax mappers before they were transferred.

My question is why were they reassigned in the first place? And why is it so important that they hold on to their position at the assessor’s office?

I think it’s a fair question that should be answered as soon as possible.

I heard some rumors but I am not going to repeat them here. It’s unfair to tarnish their reputation without providing concrete evidence.