Tell it to SunStar: Workers demand accountability, change

By Center for Trade Union and Human Rights

We unite with the Filipino workers and people who protested in Luneta, Edsa and other parts of the country on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, against government corruption. We are one with the call for accontability and for changes in government that will ward off corruption.

The day of the major protest coincided with the 162nd birth anniversary of working-class hero Andres Bonifacio, who fought and died for the country’s liberation from colonialism and other forms of oppression. We pay tribute to him by continuing his struggle against oppressors who control the government and the economy, including elites who further enrich themselves through government corruption.

The big protest on Nov. 30 followed the big Sept. 21 protest in condemning the anomalous flood control projects that have been exposed. The strong typhoons and heavy flooding in recent months, further corruption revelations, and the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. government’s inability to hold the perpetrators accountable have combined to make today’s protest big and historic.

Underlying these factors is the worsening economic situation in the country. In late September, half of Filipino families considered themselves poor, an increase from 49 percent in June. Around 32 percent of adult Filipinos said the quality of their life worsened in the year’s third quarter, signaling an increase in Filipinos’ pessimism. Meanwhile, underemployment increased from 10.7 percent in August to 11.1 percent in September, while unemployment only slightly decreased from 3.9 percent in August to 3.8 percent in September.

All these factors fuel the widespread and intense discontent felt by many Filipino workers and people, especially the youth. The protests show no signs of stopping, and it is clear to everyone that workers and Filipinos want the corrupt to be held accountable and the government to change. Some groups are calling for the government’s top officials to resign and for a transition council to replace them.

We reiterate: workers and their rights are victimized by corruption. The government fails to inspect workplaces, uphold labor rights standards and provide decent social protection. It approves projects that destroy the environment and render workers and Filipinos vulnerable to disasters, even as it remains incapable of improving its level of disaster preparedness.

We demand that those involved in corruption cases be held accountable now. We support proposed anti-corruption legislation such as the long-overdue law against political dynasties. We look forward to electing clean, anti-corruption and pro-worker candidates in the next elections. We know that all of these will only be possible if the anti-corruption movement continues to grow in strength and we vow to contribute to the movement.