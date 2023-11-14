Tell it to SunStar: WPS strategy must be tied to economic development

The country’s strategy on the West Philippine Sea must be tied to economic development. This is the edge of China and even smaller countries like Vietnam.

Ang akin lang advice sa Pilipinas (My advice to the Philippines), any strategy in the West Philippine Sea has to have a strategy of economic development.

Kung hindi, parati na lang tayo y’ung mahirap na kapitbahay, parati tayong nasa gilid (If not, we will always be the poor neighbors, we will always be on the sidelines).

China was able to mature its policies and its military because of its economic development, which had pushed it to become a global superpower over the last decades.

The Philippines is like small communities at the edges of more prosperous areas like Ayala-Alabang, Ayala Ave. and Bonifacio Global City. This makes it difficult for the country to make its voice heard and assert its position when it comes to the West Philippine Sea.

We have to find a sustainable strategy and framework in dealing with the West Philippine Sea with all of our neighbors. In the same manner na nakahanap tayo ng paraan (that we were able to find a way) to deal with Malaysia and Vietnam, we have to find a way to deal with China.

Having said that, it’s easier said than done kasi depende din doon sa aksyon n’ung kabila (because it will also depend on the action of the other side)… Kasi malaking bagay nito ay y’ung (What’s really important is) diplomacy at (and) geopolitics.

Tension at the West Philippine Sea heightened on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, when dozens of Chinese coast guard and other ships chased encircled Philippine vessels in the Ayungin Shoal and even blasted a water cannon toward a motorboat that was delivering food and other supplies to the brp Sierra Madre.

Things could get worse when it comes to the West Philippine Sea because of the tense relationship between China and the United States.

Lumalalim ang geopolitics (is deepening) around the world. Y’ung (actions) ng America, apektado tayo kasi kapitbahay natin ang China (We are affected by America’s actions because China is our neighbor)... Sa (in) China, you have to understand it’s also (their) national security ang tinitingnan nila dyan sa (that they are focusing on at the) West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines can take the example of Vietnam, particularly on how it has been developing its economy over the past years.

If you look at Vietnam, that’s what they are doing. And where are they starting? Babalik tayo sa education (We’ll go back to education).

Vietnam is coming up with one of the best education systems in the world. So we have to act on the (education) crisis (in our country).