Tell it to SunStar: Zionist rhetoric is anti-semitic

In his 1987 article “The Essential Terrorist,” political scholar Edward Said describes a common colonial strategy: isolate your victims “from time, from causality, from prior action” to portray them “as gratuitously interested in wreaking havoc for its own sake.”

By framing the events in Palestine as starting on Oct. 7, 2023, a letter to this publication titled “Anti-Semitism” tries to deploy this strategy.

It follows in a canon of Zionist rhetoric, the type that ignores the inconveniences of events leading to the present.

They weaponize rumors of terrorist doctors or beheaded babies, an unholy amalgam of Israeli and Jewish achievements, and corrupted truths to subtly call the natives of Palestine inferior, belligerent, uncivilized – Untermensch – along with its implications, as a strawman to the Palestinians’ call for justice.

They echo white supremacist Theodore Bilbo, who wrote “What art? What science? What morality? … If the white and black races are equal in ability, then why have they not produced equal civilizations?” and Nazi officer Joseph Goebbels, who wrote that the Jews “started this war” to “destroy the German Reich and People.” We’ve all heard it before.

We must not tolerate this colonial nonsense. None of it can justify ethnic cleansing and genocide.

When videos and news articles of limbless torsos, burning children, settler crime and salvaged journalists, doctors and charity workers – not just in the past year but in the near-century of occupation before Oct. 7, 2023 – all continue to circulate, the repertoire of thought-terminating clichés – “anti-terrorism,” “only democracy in the Middle East,” “acting in self-defense,” &c. – are unconvincing. Who, after all, is the colonial aggressor here? “It doesn’t matter what phrase we use in explaining our colonizing aims … Colonization carries its own explanation, the only possible explanation,” writes founding Zionist Ze’ev Jabotinsky without euphemism.

The apologia is starting to rot. When the violence is so clear that it is condemned by the UN, the ICJ, HRW, MSF and other humanitarian organizations, those who subsume anti-zionism under anti-semitism place Jewish people in harm’s way, turning them into advocates for the inhumanity of Israel. It invalidates their denouncements of Netanyahu and his ilk. Worst, it justifies any condemnable act of anti-semitism as an act of anti-colonial struggle.

That would be a dangerous state of affairs, and we must reject all attempts to realize this nightmare, witting or not. Anti-zionism is not anti-semitism. To say otherwise would itself be a dangerous act of anti-semitism.