Temporary relocation of CSBT to SRP OK’d to ease Sinulog traffic

GOVERNOR Pamela Baricuatro has approved a request from the Cebu City Government to temporarily relocate the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to the South Road Properties (SRP) on Sunday, Jan. 18.

The move aims to ease traffic congestion on N. Bacalso Ave. during the Sinulog Grand Parade. Operations will shift to El Pardo along Industrial Road starting at 3 a.m. and will remain there until festivities conclude, according to Councilor Dave Tumulak, a member of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. executive committee.

During a press conference with Mayor Nestor Archival on Monday, Jan. 5, Tumulak said a bus company will deploy 40 additional units to transport passengers between downtown Cebu City and the SRP.

“With regular fare, the passengers will be ferried from the SRP to Plaza Independencia as the drop-off area,” Tumulak said in Cebuano. “There will also be buses from the north (Cebu North Bus Terminal in Mabolo) to SRP.”

Buses will travel along the city perimeter rather than through the center to avoid traffic. Tumulak said the plan is a coordinated effort to improve public safety and mobility during the city’s largest annual event.

The route changes will provide better access for emergency units and government vehicles. City officials advised commuters and transport operators to monitor official advisories for further updates on terminal arrangements. / EHP