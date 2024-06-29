Tenant of Carcar City mall loses P85,000 to robbers

A CELLPHONE store inside a mall in Barangay Poblacion, Carcar City, Cebu, lost P85,000 in cash to the robbers.

The sales staff discovered the robbery incident at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, as they were about to open the store.

No cellular phones, however, were taken by the offenders.

The robbers also attempted to open the vault of another mall tenant, a pawnshop, with a crowbar where the jewelry items were kept but they were unsuccessful and the crowbar got stuck in the vault door.

It was found that the thieves gained entry to the mall by breaking the establishment’s concrete wall at the back.

The incident also forced the management of Gaisano Grand Mall to momentarily close for an inventory.

They resumed operations at noon.

The Carcar City police, under the supervision of Lieutenant Colonel Bryan O'Niel Salvacion, the station commander, are currently checking the CCTV footage of the establishment to identify the perpetrators. (DVG, TPT)