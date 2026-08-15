Tenorio fears PBA break could derail Hotshots’ hot streak

THE Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots are wary that they might lose momentum during the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA’s) nine-week break as the league gives way to Gilas Pilipinas’ bid in the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers and the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya.

Hotshots head coach LA Tenorio said that the team is gaining momentum with a three-game winning streak after the 115-101 win over the Phoenix FuelMasters last Wednesday night, Aug. 12, 2026, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

“Too bad, magkaka-break kami ng nine weeks. So sayang yung momentum namin. Nandun na sana,” said Tenorio in an article posted on the PBA website.

“Sayang yung momentum na nakuha namin, “But that’s beyond our control. We’ll definitely be smart about this break.”

After a slow start that saw the team fall to a 1-4 record, Magnolia managed to spring back to life and forged victories over the likes of Barangay Ginebra, Meralco, and Phoenix.

The Hotshots with a 4-3 win-loss record will return to action on Oct. 9 against the Blackwater Bossing. / RSC