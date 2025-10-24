Tension at 'Quezon' Q&A: Grandson critiques film's portrayal of former PH president

CONTROVERSIAL film?

Tension erupted during a Q&A session for “Quezon” on October 23, 2025, in Makati City, when Enrique “Ricky” Quezon Avanceña, grandson of former President Manuel L. Quezon, confronted director Jerrold Tarog and lead actor Jericho Rosales.

Avanceña criticized the film, saying it turned the lives of people who dedicated themselves to the country into a joke and “opened a Pandora’s box” of controversy over his grandfather’s legacy.

“Quezon” stars Rosales in the title role and is directed by Tarog.

The historical biopic follows the life of President Manuel L. Quezon, his rise to leadership, his 1935 election victory, and his political clashes with figures such as American Governor-General Leonard Wood and Cebuano statesman Sergio Osmeña. (SunStar Cebu)