Tension flares over Mandaue demolition

TENSION gripped Sitio Marna in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, after an alleged illegal demolition caught around 100 families by surprise along F. Cabahug Street.
A private demolition team representing Taipan Corporation deployed bulldozers and backhoes, destroying more than 20 houses before local authorities intervened.
The operation drew criticism after the crew allegedly arrived without standard identification tags, a supervising court sheriff, and continued working beyond the legally prescribed hours for demolition activities.
The Mandaue City Government, through the Housing and Urban Development Office (Hudo), led by representative Ramy Inopiquez, successfully halted the clearing operation after discovering that the team was relying on a court order issued in 2016.
Under the Urban Development and Housing Act (Udha), demolition orders must be enforced within three years. As such, the claimants would need to secure a new court order to legally proceed with the eviction of the current occupants.
“The operation remains stopped until the team can produce legitimate, legally binding paperwork certified by the court,” Inopiquez said.
Rodegel Layno, a six-year resident of Sitio Marna, Barangay Subangdaku, has spoken out against what he described as sudden and aggressive tactics used by a demolition team.
Layno said enforcement personnel gave families only about one hour to pack up and leave before they began tearing down structures, leaving residents shocked and distressed.
“Ngano ga shagit silag ‘demolish, demolish, demolish’ unya one hour ra tagal ninyo? Pamahawa na mo diri, gub-on na namo inyong mga balay. Mao to nga nang-trauma sad mi,” Layno said.
(Why are they shouting ‘demolish, demolish, demolish’ and only giving us a one-hour deadline? Saying, ‘Get out of here, we are going to destroy your houses.’ That’s why we were really traumatized.)
Layno and other residents also alleged that despite a stated deadline, the demolition crew proceeded to dismantle homes before the allotted time had fully lapsed. (ABC)