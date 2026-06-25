Tension flares over Mandaue demolition

TENSION gripped Sitio Marna in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, after an alleged illegal demolition caught around 100 families by surprise along F. Cabahug Street.

A private demolition team representing Taipan Corporation deployed bulldozers and backhoes, destroying more than 20 houses before local authorities intervened.

The operation drew criticism after the crew allegedly arrived without standard identification tags, a supervising court sheriff, and continued working beyond the legally prescribed hours for demolition activities.