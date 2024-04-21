Tepora expects bigger fight ahead on US soil

JHACK Tepora didn’t break a sweat after scoring a quick knockout victory over Mexican David Leal, knocking him out on the first round last Saturday, April 20, 2024 (PH time), at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana, Mexico.

Tepora connected with a solid one-two that Leal took well. He followed it up with a right straight to the body that bothered Leal. As Leal went in for the attack, Tepora landed a counter right hook that knocked out the Mexican.

Tepora had a successful ring return after a two-year hiatus.

Tepora, now promoted by Viva Promotions of Brendan Gibbons, improved to 25-1 with 19 knockouts, while Leal dropped to 3-13-2 with two knockouts.

According to Tepora, he’ll be given a bigger fight in his next ring appearance and not another tune-up like this one.

“I might fight for a title eliminator in my next fight,” Tepora told SunStar Cebu. “I’m just waiting for what fight my promoter will give me. It will be in the US.”

Tepora has been training in the US and getting back into his championship form. He was totally out of shape when he started training at the Knuckleheads Gym in Las Vegas in September of last year.

From 170 pounds, Tepora, a former interim World Boxing Association featherweight champion, dropped down to fight at lightweight, 135 pounds. / EKA