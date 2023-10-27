Terminals prepare for BSKE, Undas Rush

ANTICIPATING a significant surge in passengers heading back to their home provinces and cities for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE) and Undas 2023, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) urged the public to refrain from supporting and to report individuals involved in ticket scalping.

CPA General Manager Francisco Comendador III on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, reminded the traveling public to book their tickets in advance to avoid heavy queuing outside the port area where most ticketing outlets are located.

This measure is also aimed at preventing scalpers and individuals from illicitly booking boat tickets in bulk and reselling them at exorbitant prices.

Comendador asked the public to report these individuals to CPA Police Operations Center or via the CPA official Facebook page.

He said the CPA will strictly enforce the “No boat ticket, No ID, No Entry” policy.” Only passengers with boat tickets and valid identification cards (IDs) will be allowed entry into the port at least two hours from their scheduled departure time.

On Thursday, the CPA and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) together with other relevant government agencies activated the “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos” in all of Cebu’s entry and exit ports, including airports, from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5.

This is to ensure safety and security of all passengers who will be traveling to their home provinces or cities for the upcoming long weekend.

Oplan Biyaheng Ayos

For the whole duration of the “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos,” the CPA is expecting passenger traffic to reach 500,000, surpassing last year’s estimate of 250,000 passenger traffic for the entire Undas.

“Rest assured that we are doing our best to help ensure that we have a safe and peaceful election and observance of Undas 2023 in the ports of Cebu,” said Comendador.

Malasakit Help Desks and first-aid stations will also be activated in passenger terminals to attend to various passenger concerns.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency will also conduct random inspection and K9 sweeping against drug couriers passing through seaports, while the Philippine Coast Guard will also deploy bomb-sniffing dogs in port areas and Passenger Terminal Buildings.

MCIAA, on the other hand, is also bracing for the influx of passengers at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport ahead of the long weekend.

The MCIAA installed 24/7 Public Assistance Desk at conspicuous areas of the airport’s Terminal 1 and 2, particularly at the departure and arrival areas. It also increased the visibility of its security forces, including the deployment of K9 units.

The airport will also strictly implement the gun ban policy in connection to the BSKE that is happening on Monday, Oct. 30.

The rescue and emergency units, including the firefighting division, have also been put on heightened alert.

Should there be shortage of public transportation, the MCIAA is also prepared to offer coasters and buses to ferry in and out the passengers at the airport.

The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp., on the other hand, also scaled up its manpower and enhanced its operations to ensure smooth flow of traffic and safety of its motorists for the upcoming All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

It will deploy at least 16 patrol crews or 44 security personnel to intensify patrol visibility inside the 8.9-kilometer expressway that connects the town of Cordova and Cebu City.