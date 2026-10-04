Tesda -Amazon Web Services collaboration to level up digital courses

THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, said it partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) courses into the Tesda Online Program.

The courses include Fundamentals of AI, AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner and AWS Certified AI Practitioner.

Tesda Secretary Jose Francisco Benitez said the partnership will give Filipinos access to world-class cloud and AI training to help them build careers and contribute to the digital economy.

Tesda said the courses have no prerequisites or fees. Those who complete certification-track courses may access AWS Academy learning pathways and may be eligible for certification exam vouchers, subject to applicable requirements.

Tesda also plans to add AWS courses on cloud architecture, security and databases, while expanding training through regional events and provincial training centers. / PNA