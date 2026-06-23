Tesda urges firms to trian workers

COMPANIES are being encouraged to take a more active role in workforce development as the government rolls out a new law that allows businesses to register and implement their own training programs with state support.

During a panel discussion on artificial intelligence, innovation and the future of work, Galo Glino III, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) Deputy Director General for Administration and Innovation, said Republic Act 12063, or the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (Ebet) Framework Act, is expected to help address persistent skills gaps while preparing workers for rapid technological changes.

“We want enterprises and corporations to be active players and actors, and to be providers and deliverers of training that are relevant to their operations,” Glino said.

Enterprise-led training

The law, signed in November 2024, institutionalizes enterprise-based education and training programs, enabling companies to design and register training courses tailored to their workforce requirements. Tesda will provide support through training assistance, scholarship packages and streamlined registration processes.

The initiative comes as industries face mounting pressure to reskill workers amid the growing adoption of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. The implementing rules and regulations were signed in February 2025.

According to Glino, traditional training approaches may no longer be sufficient given the pace of change in the labor market.

“The world of work is changing. We cannot do business as usual. We cannot do more of the same,” he said.

Addressing skills gaps

Tesda is promoting enterprise-based learning alongside micro-credential programs, which consist of short-term, stackable courses designed to help workers acquire specific skills more quickly.

The agency has partnered with educational institutions, startups and private companies to expand the delivery of AI-related and digital skills training nationwide.

Glino said enterprises are often in the best position to identify the competencies required by their industries and respond faster to changing business needs.

By allowing companies to directly participate in workforce development, the government hopes to narrow the gap between training programs and actual labor market demands.

The move also seeks to address longstanding concerns over job-skills mismatches, where employers struggle to fill vacancies despite the availability of job seekers.

During the discussion, Glino acknowledged that skills mismatch remains a significant challenge in the labor market.

“Job-skills mismatch is very real,” he said.

AI upskilling roadmap

Tesda is currently working with the Department of Education, the Commission on Higher Education and industry groups to align training programs with workforce requirements under the government’s broader AI upskilling roadmap.

The agency initially launched AI-related training programs with a capacity of about 18,000 learners this year and is now expanding through partnerships with schools, startups and businesses.

Beyond classroom-based instruction, Tesda is also exploring the use of educational technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality to improve training delivery and accessibility.

Skills Passport platform

Glino said the agency is likewise developing a digital platform called the Skills Passport, which will allow workers, students and employers to access information on training programs, career pathways and skills requirements.

For businesses, the platform is expected to serve as a gateway for registering enterprise-based training programs and connecting with government support mechanisms.

As automation and AI reshape industries, Tesda believes closer collaboration between government and employers will be essential to ensuring workers remain competitive and employable.

“The training that enterprises provide is often the most relevant because it is directly linked to the skills needed in their operations,” Glino said. “That is why we want businesses to become active partners in developing the workforce of the future.” / KOC