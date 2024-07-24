Tesla's Q2 profit falls 45% to $1.48B as sales drop

TESLA’S second-quarter net income fell 45 percent compared with a year ago as the company’s global electric vehicle sales tumbled despite price cuts and low-interest financing.

The Austin, Texas company said Tuesday, July 23, 2024, that it made $1.48 billion from April through June, less than the $2.7 billion it made in the same period of 2023.

It was Tesla’s second-straight quarterly net income decline. Second-quarter revenue rose two percent to $25.5 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of $24.54 billion, according to FactSet.

Excluding one-time items, Tesla made 52 cents per share, below analyst expectations of 61 cents.

Shares of Tesla fell about eight percent in trading after Tuesday’s closing bell.

The shares had been down more than 40 percent earlier in the year, but have since recovered most of the losses.

Earlier this month Tesla said it sold 443,956 vehicles from April through June, down 4.8 percent from 466,140 sold in the same period a year ago.

Although the sales were better than the 436,000 that analysts had expected, they still were a sign of weakening demand for the company’s aging product lineup. / AP