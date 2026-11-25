THE Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), led by its chief, Police Lieutenant Colonel Jomar Medil, and the Land Transportation Office Region 7 (LTO-7) conducted a surprise operation along the Transcentral Highway (TCH) on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, to strictly enforce the Motorist Discipline Zone and apprehend traffic violators.

The operation ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., covering the Redcliff and Pundok-Pundok areas in Barangay Taptap, Cebu City.

Based on data provided by Medil, the team issued 24 Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOPs). Two motorcycles were impounded due to multiple violations.

Medil said the operation sought to enforce Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, as well as Cebu City Ordinance 801.

He said authorities could not allow riders to continue driving recklessly along the TCH, warning that this could lead to more road accidents.

Medil also observed that some riders become more reckless when spectators watch and applaud their motorcycle stunts.

“Aside from putting themselves in danger, they also endanger motorists who responsibly use the road along the TCH,” Medil said.

He added that the TEU and LTO-7 would continue apprehending erring motorists who use the TCH to show off their riding skills. (AYB)