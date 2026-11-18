A CEBU City traffic officer arrested a suspect in the downtown area after a student’s cellphone was stolen on Monday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2026.

Patrolman Rob Nuñez Lauron of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) was on patrol downtown when he heard a parking attendant shout for help.

Investigators said the suspect opened the student’s bag and took the phone as the student crossed the street at the corner of Sanciangko and Climaco streets.

The student noticed the theft and ran after the suspect. The parking attendant who witnessed the incident, called for help.

Lauron pursued the suspect, who was carrying the phone, and made the arrest on Climaco St.

The suspect was taken to the police station serving the area. The student got the phone back and thanked Lauron.

CCPO Director Col. Ricky Sumalde praised Lauron and said traffic officers have a duty to act when they witness a crime on patrol.

“True police service does not end with our assigned duties. Wherever we are assigned, we must stay alert and ready to respond to help and protect others. Each time we act quickly, we protect lives, property and the people we serve,” Sumalde said in Tagalog.

Lt. Col. Jomar Medil, who heads the traffic unit, said he was proud of Lauron, saying TEU officers investigate crashes and can also pursue suspects in other crimes. / AYB