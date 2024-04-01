Teves joins Ruiz’s sports program

EXPERIENCED basketball coach Giovanni “Jojo” Romarate Teves joins his former player Jimwell Torion in in former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 chief Yogi Felimon Ruiz’s “#kuYogiMi Sports For All Advocacy For A Better Cebu City” program.

“Huge thanks to sir Yogi for giving me this opportunity,” said Teves. “I’m happy that I’m joining this very good program because it has always been my passion to train and develop players.”

Teves is the training director of Sunsport Basketball Camp for 30 years, wherein he once trained PBA star Roger Pogoy as a kid.

“It’s a nice feeling for a trainer when you see the fruits of your labor. In Yogi’s training camp, that’s what we are going to do. We want to sharpen the skills of the kids and develop them to become good players in and out of the court. We will help them reach their dreams,” Teves said.

Aside from being Sunsport’s training director, Teves also served as the head coach of Salazar Institute of Technology (SIT) and coached the likes of PBA players Torion and Junthy Valenzuela. He also was the assistant coach of the Cebu Landmasters in the Cebu Basketball Federation.

Before his coaching career, Teves was a varsity player for SIT in high school and college and was mentored by Mark Anthony Tallo.

He also played commercially for Upland Feeds under coach Titing Manaliliin the Mandaue Industrial Commercial Athletic Association.

Ruiz, who is aspiring to become Cebu City mayor in the upcoming elections, believes that the future of Cebu City lies in the youth, and through sports, the youth will develop to be better citizens and future leaders of the city. / EKA