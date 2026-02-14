Thank you, ‘CP3’

CHRIS Paul is retiring from the National Basketball Association (NBA) after 21 seasons that made him one of the greatest point guards in the history of the league.

Paul announced his retirement on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, after being waived by the Toronto Raptors.

Paul, nicknamed the “Point God” and “CP3,” was picked fourth overall by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2005 Rookie Draft. He suited up for the Hornets franchise until 2011.

He then played for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers, which traded him to the Raptors.

The 40-year-old Paul is a 12-time All-Star, an 11-time member of All-NBA teams, a nine-time All-Defensive teams member, Rookie of the Year, two-time Olympic gold medalist and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

“While this chapter of being an ‘NBA’ player is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life. I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, spanning three decades,” wrote Paul in his Instagram post.

Paul, who hinted earlier this season that this year was going to be his last, ranks second in the league with 12,552 assists and 2,728 steals. He was the first player to score at least 20,000 points while recording at least 10,000 assists; the other two to do that is LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Paul averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists in his NBA career.

“After 21 remarkable seasons, Chris Paul retires as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history and a true steward of our sport,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “From the moment he entered the league, Chris distinguished himself with his savvy playmaking skills, elite competitiveness and intense work ethic. He also poured enormous time and energy into his role as president of the Players Association -- offering thoughtful and principled perspectives to strengthen our game and our business. His leadership on behalf of the players was essential in negotiating collective bargaining agreements, helping guide the league through a pandemic, addressing important societal issues and so much more.

“On behalf of the NBA, I congratulate Chris on an extraordinary career and thank him for his friendship, partnership and lasting contributions to our game.”

Paul is one of the seven players in the league to have played at least 21 seasons.

Outside of the hardwood, Paul was the past president of the National Basketball Players Association and championed the NBA in establishing better ties with historically black colleges and universities.

Paul is one of six players in league history to have reached $400 million in career earnings. / RSC