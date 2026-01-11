That urge to quit after the holidays? Here’s what it might really mean

The tree is back in its box. The lights are unplugged. Group chats that once buzzed with party plans now sit quiet. And suddenly, the urge to hand in a resignation letter feels stronger than ever. You are not alone, unless these feelings linger or grow stronger in the weeks that follow.

The holidays arrive with a rush of purpose. Decorating, cooking, planning and hosting fill the days. Calendars are crowded and there is a shared sense of anticipation. When it all ends, the silence can feel loud.

This emotional dip is often referred to as the holiday blues, a common response to a sudden shift in routine and stimulation.

Gentle ways to ease the holiday blues

Mental health professionals say small, consistent habits can make the post-holiday transition easier. Getting enough sleep, eating balanced meals with fruits and vegetables and avoiding excessive alcohol or substance use all support emotional well-being. Staying active, especially through enjoyable activities with others, can help lift mood and reduce anxiety.

Keeping in touch with loved ones, planning something to look forward to and trying something new, such as a hobby or class, can also help restore motivation and energy.

When the slump does not go away. But what if the heaviness lingers?

According to the Associated Clinic of Psychology, a multispecialty behavioral health group based in the Twin Cities metro area and Hudson, Wisconsin, persistent low mood after the New Year may signal something more serious. In a 2025 post, the clinic noted that while seasonal slumps affect many people, lingering symptoms may point to more than temporary New Year sadness.

Two mood disorders commonly associated with this time of year are Seasonal Affective Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, sometimes called seasonal or winter depression, tends to occur around the same time each year, often in late fall and winter in places with distinct seasons. The clinic said it is commonly linked to reduced sunlight and may include persistent low mood, social withdrawal, rumination, lack of motivation, sleep difficulties and appetite changes.

Sunlight, or the lack of it, can have a significant impact on mood, the clinic explained. Treatment options may include light therapy, psychotherapy, medication and lifestyle changes tailored to the individual.

Major Depressive Disorder, commonly referred to as depression, is characterized by persistent sadness, low energy, lack of motivation, changes in sleep and appetite and feelings of worthlessness. Unlike the holiday blues, these symptoms do not simply fade with time or a return to routine.

Knowing when to ask for help

The difference often lies in duration and intensity. Feeling unmotivated for a week or two after the holidays can be part of a normal adjustment. Feeling stuck, empty or overwhelmed for weeks or months may be a sign to seek professional support.

Mental health experts emphasize that reaching out is a sign of strength. People experiencing moderate to severe symptoms of depression or seasonal affective disorder may benefit from speaking with a mental health professional and, in some cases, consulting a psychiatrist about treatment options.

If the urge to quit everything feels less like a passing thought and more like a heavy weight, you do not have to carry it alone. Talking with family, spending time with friends and getting sunlight when possible can help. In time, many people find their footing again.