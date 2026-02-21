‘That’s My Bae’ 2015 winner appeals for help after cancer diagnosis

EAT BULAGA’S “That’s My Bae” 2015 grand winner Kenneth Earl Medrano is seeking financial assistance after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

According to the Mayo Clinic, testicular cancer involves the growth of malignant cells in the testicles.

In an Instagram post on Feb. 12, 2026, Kenneth shared his condition.

“Hi IG family, kamusta po kayo? Hope you’re okay! To be honest, hindi po ako okay ngayon. Kahit mukhang masaya ako sa lahat ng posts ko, sobrang bigat po ng pinagdadaanan ko,” he wrote.

“I was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer (right testicle), and I need to undergo urgent surgery next week to prevent it from spreading. The total hospital cost is around 250K, and hindi ko po ito kayang ma-cover mag-isa.”

“Nakakahiya ito but gusto ko pa makita ang mga apo ko. Sa mga mabubuting puso, humbly asking for any financial help. Any amount will be a big help for my surgery and recovery. Parang gumuho ang mundo ko!”

“If you’re not able to donate, kahit prayers would mean so much. Maraming salamat po sa inyong kindness and support. God bless you always.” / TRC