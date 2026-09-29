The 2026 MTV VMAs winners, from major honors to genre awards

THE 2026 MTV Video Music Awards brought together some of music’s biggest names on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Madonna, Taylor Swift and BTS among the night’s notable winners.

From major artist honors to genre and technical awards, here’s the full list of winners who took home Moon Persons.

2026 MTV VMAs winners

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Artist of the Year: Madonna

Song of the Year: BTS – “Swim”

Best New Artist: Sienna Spiro

Best Collaboration: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”

Best Pop: LISA – “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Best Hip-Hop: Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe”

Best R&B: Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Best Alternative: Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure”

Best Dance: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

Best Latin: Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”

Best K-Pop: BTS – “SWIM”

Best Country: Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Best Direction: Taylor Swift – “Opalite”

Best Art Direction: PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

Best Cinematography: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

Best Editing: Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”

Best Choreography: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

Best Visual Effects: Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

Best Group: BTS

Best Long Form Video: Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Best Album: Madonna – Confessions II

Song of Summer: Ariana Grande – “Hate That I Made You Love Me.” / JAT S