The 30-day trash deal

THE deadly collapse of the Binaliw landfill has exposed the fragility of Metro Cebu’s waste management infrastructure, triggering a chain reaction that left three major cities scrambling for disposal alternatives and facing resistance from host communities. What began as a structural failure at a single facility has escalated into an inter-city waste crisis, forcing local governments to navigate emergency logistics while managing public anxiety over environmental safety.

The current situation

Garbage trucks from the Cebu City Government were blocked from entering the Asian Energy landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion, on Sunday, Jan. 11, and Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Barangay officials, led by Councilor Allan Balaba, intercepted the vehicles and passed an emergency resolution opposing their entry due to a lack of prior coordination.

This standoff occurred as Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City attempted to divert waste following the closure of the Binaliw landfill. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) issued a cease and desist order against the Binaliw operator, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, Inc., after a “trash slide” buried facilities and caused casualties.

Why the system buckled

The crisis highlights the risks of relying heavily on a single disposal facility for multiple local government units. The Mines and Geosciences Bureau attributed the Binaliw collapse to waste oversaturation caused by prolonged rainfall and geotechnical limitations. The facility was constructed on mountainous terrain with steep slopes, where accumulated waste reached heights of 35 meters.

When the Binaliw facility failed, it damaged critical infrastructure, including leachate pipes and wastewater treatment structures. With the area declared a danger zone, the abrupt closure forced Cebu City, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Consolacion and Cordova to simultaneously seek new dumping grounds, creating an immediate bottleneck at alternative sites like the one in Consolacion.

Stakes for public health and governance

The disruption affects daily life and governance across the metro area. For residents, the immediate risk involves uncollected garbage piling up in neighborhoods, creating health hazards and foul odors. For local officials, the challenge is balancing emergency waste disposal with the safety concerns of communities asked to host the diverted trash.

The tension in Barangay Polog illustrates this conflict. Residents were alarmed by the sudden influx of trucks from outside their municipality. Barangay Councilor Lurimarc Alin noted that officials were surprised by the arrival of Cebu City trucks without

formal notice.

“The lack of communication alarmed residents, who began calling the barangay office to ask why trucks from outside Consolacion were already entering the area,” Alin said.

Regional ripple effects

The impact extends beyond Cebu City. Neighboring cities have been forced to activate temporary measures to prevent a hiatus in garbage collection.

Mandaue City’s response

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced the temporary use of the Mandani Learning Park in Barangay Umapad as a transfer station. A transfer station serves as a central hub where waste is sorted and compacted before transport to a final landfill.

“This is not a normal situation. There may be instances when garbage is not collected immediately because of what is happening now,” Ouano said.

He emphasized that the park would only be used for approximately two weeks to preserve the area, citing that alternative sites in Bogo City and Aloguinsan were too distant for the City’s aging truck fleet to access efficiently.

Lapu-Lapu City’s strategy

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan is seeking approval from the Environmental Management Bureau to reopen a transfer station in Soong, Barangay Mactan. Councilor Rufo Bering noted that the City generates over 25 tons of garbage daily, making the facility essential for temporary relief.

Negotiated solutions

and conditions

A temporary resolution was reached regarding the Consolacion site after Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival met with Consolacion Mayor Teresita Alegado. Barangay Polog officials agreed to allow Cebu City to dump waste for a maximum of 30 days, provided specific requirements were met.

These conditions include rerouting the exit of garbage trucks, enforcing speed limits, and applying chemicals to minimize odor. Officials also mandated the installation of washing facilities to clean trucks before they leave the landfill, addressing complaints about waste spilling onto access roads. The barangay council stressed that these measures are necessary to prevent the environmental risks seen in Binaliw from being replicated in

their community.

Decisions to watch

The sustainability of these emergency measures remains uncertain. The 30-day access agreement in Consolacion is a stopgap, not a permanent fix. City officials must secure DENR clearance for continued use of alternative sites while the Binaliw facility undergoes a lengthy rehabilitation and compliance process that could take months.

Public scrutiny is expected to intensify during the scheduled hearing in Polog on Thursday, Jan. 15, where residents will confront officials regarding long-term safety. Meanwhile, technical evaluations by the DENR will determine if and when the Binaliw landfill can operate again, or if the region must permanently redesign its waste disposal network. / CAV, ABC, DPC, EHP