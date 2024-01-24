The 96th Academy Awards nominees unveiled

Oscar season is here once again, stirring excitement among fans as they eagerly anticipate who will claim the coveted award during Tinseltown’s most glamorous time of the year.

Since the historic win of “Parasite” for Best Picture in 2020, the Academy Awards has transformed from a dazzling event catering primarily to its Western audience to one that embraces independent and internationally acclaimed films, actors and actresses.

The triumph of “Parasite” at the 92nd Academy Awards marked a significant shift in the world of cinema, and cinephiles are thrilled to witness more films beyond Hollywood competing alongside their Western counterparts.

The latest Oscar Awards announced an impressive lineup of nominees, competing not only for a place in the Academy’s history but also for recognition and appreciation within the film industry.

Addressing diverse subjects and presenting unique storylines, four films have the opportunity to secure a spot in the Academy Awards’ prestigious list of victors spanning almost a century.

This year, “Oppenheimer” leads the nominations with a total of 13, including Best Picture, Best Director and three acting nominations. Following closely, “Poor Things” received 11 nominations, “Killers of the Flower Moon” earned 10 and “Barbie” secured eight.

All four films are nominated for Best Picture, alongside six other remarkable films: “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” “Maestro,” “Past Lives” and “Zones of Interest.”

The 96th Academy Awards also introduces a colorful array of first-time nominees in the leading acting categories, portraying a variety of unique and compelling characters that have left a lasting impact on the cinematic world. From Lily Gladstone’s powerful role as Mollie Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon” to Cillian Murphy’s outstanding portrayal of the genius Dr. Robert J. Oppenheimer in “Oppenheimer,” the anticipation builds for who will emerge victorious.

First-time nominees in the supporting acting categories are also strong contenders: America Ferrera’s endearing supporting role in “Barbie,” Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s sassy yet loving performance in “The Holdovers,” Danielle Brooks’ heart-wrenching portrayal of Sofia in “The Color Purple” and Sterling K. Brown’s unapologetic supporting role in “American Fiction.”

As the 96th Academy Awards revealed its list of nominees, the Oscars continue to take gradual steps toward inclusivity, recognizing the cinematic prowess of international and independent films.

In the words of Bong Joon-ho during one of his acceptance speeches, “Once you’ve overcome that one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

The 96th Academy Awards are set to take place on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood, marking a momentous occasion for the cinematic world.