The All-American Rejects return with new single

FRESH off an arena tour with the Jonas Brothers, The All-American Rejects have released a new single, “Get This,” ahead of their upcoming album Sandbox, arriving in spring 2026.

The track brings back the band’s signature spark with an indie-pop sound reminiscent of earlier hits like “Gives You Hell” and “Move Along.” Its music video nods to classic holiday films and features the band across five playful sets.

Frontman Tyson Ritter described the song as “pure fun,” sharing that it was written “in the sunshine on the back porch of our family home.”

The band is experiencing one of the biggest years of its career, propelled by a viral House Party run that will expand globally next year. Their single “Easy Come, Easy Go” helped fuel the tour’s momentum, generating hundreds of millions of views across three music videos and earning coverage from outlets including Nightline, CNN, FADER, New York Magazine and NPR. The band performed the track earlier this year on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Get This” follows recent singles “Eggshell Tap-Dancer” and “Search Party,” the latter premiering on MTV and appearing on screens in Times Square. With the upcoming album already reaching 10 million pre-release streams, the band will close 2025 with performances at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas and Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. / PR