The anatomy of a Filipino Christmas gathering

Perched on his favorite armchair, Lolo Carlos observes the chaos with a gentle smile, often nodding off mid-conversation. His sporadic snores are a comforting backdrop to the festive madness, occasionally waking up just in time to pop a piece of “lechon” into his mouth. “Sus. Sa among panahon—”

In the end, despite the quirky characters and chaotic festivities, the magic of a Filipino Christmas gathering lies in the laughter, the love and the shared moments that make it an unforgettable celebration. Here’s to the holiday season, filled with eccentric relatives and enough joy to last until the next family reunion!