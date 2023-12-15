The anatomy of a Filipino Christmas gathering
Ah, the Filipino Christmas gathering — a delightful, chaotic and heartwarming event that deserves its own Encyclopedia. But for the sake of brevity (and your sanity), let’s focus on the vibrant cast of characters that make up this festive soirée. From the bustling metropolis of Cebu to the laid-back provinces, here’s a hilarious breakdown of the anatomy of a Filipino Christmas gathering.
The Rich Tita: Tita Rosalinda “Moneybags” Gonzales
The moment Tita Rosalinda enters, the air practically shimmers with the scent of her expensive perfume. Known for her designer bags and the latest iPhone model clutched in her manicured hands, she loves to ask, “Anak, why are you still single?” before slipping a red envelope of “Aguinaldo” into your hands, making you temporarily forget the existential crisis her question triggered.
The Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Uncle: Uncle Joe
Fresh from Dubai, Uncle Joe’s suitcase is a treasure trove of imported chocolates and perfumes. He’s got stories about the desert that sound more like fairy tales and a slight accent that comes and goes like his yearly visits.
The Master Chef Lola: Lola “Mechelin” Delia
The queen of the kitchen, Lola Delia’s culinary skills are the stuff of legend. Her “afritada” is perfection, and her “fruit salad” is a symphony in a glass. Woe betides anyone who dares enter her kitchen uninvited or, heaven forbid, criticizes her “adobo.”
The Karaoke King: “Biriterong Cousin” Marco
With a microphone in hand, Cousin Marco transforms from a shy accountant into a rock star. He has an uncanny ability to hit those high notes in “My Way” that make the neighbors wonder if it’s a festive celebration or a cause for noise complaint. “Sam, pa queue nga ng Africa by Toto.”
The Gossip Squad: The Tres Marias
Tita Maria, Maria and Maria (no relation, just a cosmic coincidence) are the trifecta of neighborhood news. From breakups to makeups, no piece of gossip escapes their radar. They communicate in hushed tones and knowing looks, often punctuated by sudden bursts of laughter. “Alam mo yung anak ni Linda, madaling araw na umuwi.”
The Tech-Whiz Kid: Nephew Sam
Twelve-year-old Sam is the family’s go-to tech support. He’s the one setting up the videoke machine, troubleshooting Wi-Fi issues, and explaining to elders how to view pictures on their smartphones without accidentally calling someone. “Tito, did you try to turn it on and off?”
The Balikbayan Box Hoarder: Auntie Beth
Auntie Beth’s house is where balikbayan boxes go to find their true purpose. She’s the master unpacker, distributing goodies with the precision of a general. Her garage is a mini warehouse, stacked with boxes labeled “To Open,” “To Sort” and “For Next Christmas.”
The Eternal Bachelor: Uncle “Forever Young” Boy
In his late 50s and with a twinkle in his eye, Uncle Boy is the embodiment of the carefree bachelor life. His jokes are a hit, his dance moves a little outdated but charming, and his love life a well-guarded secret, much to the chagrin of The Gossip Squad. “Age is just a number.”
The Aspiring Vlogger: Millennial Mia
Armed with her phone, Mia is on a mission to document every moment. From Lola Delia’s cooking to Uncle Joe’s storytelling, she’s capturing it all for her TikTok. Her constant narration and requests for everyone to “say hi to my followers” is met with indulgent smiles and occasional photobombs by Cousin Marco. “Thank you for the roses!”
The Sleepy Lolo: Lolo Carlos
Perched on his favorite armchair, Lolo Carlos observes the chaos with a gentle smile, often nodding off mid-conversation. His sporadic snores are a comforting backdrop to the festive madness, occasionally waking up just in time to pop a piece of “lechon” into his mouth. “Sus. Sa among panahon—”
In the end, despite the quirky characters and chaotic festivities, the magic of a Filipino Christmas gathering lies in the laughter, the love and the shared moments that make it an unforgettable celebration. Here’s to the holiday season, filled with eccentric relatives and enough joy to last until the next family reunion!