THE new trailer for “The Angry Birds Movie 3” has been released, featuring “Sun Showers,” a new song by Blackpink member Jisoo.

The upcoming animated film is set to open in Philippine cinemas on January 20, 2027, with the tagline, “Saving the world is a family affair.”

Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom and Danny McBride return to voice their respective characters, joined by franchise newcomers Emma Myers, Walker Scobell, Lily James, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, among others. YouTube star MrBeast is also part of the cast.

According to its official synopsis, the third installment follows one angry bird as he faces his greatest challenge yet: surviving fatherhood while saving the world.

John Rice directs the film, with a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman. John Cohen, Dan Chuba, Carla Connor and Namit Malhotra serve as producers. / JAT