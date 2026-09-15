The Art Don Way: Dressing Cebu's queens in sea-inspired fantasies

Only a few months ago, we were in awe of the national costumes worn by Cebu’s representatives at Miss Universe Philippines.

There was Nicole Borromeo’s “Reyna sa Kadagatan,” a look that evoked the majesty of the sea, and Apriel Smith’s “Queen of the Fluvial,” another costume inspired by the imagery and movement of water.

Behind those fantastical looks was 26-year-old Art Don of Bantayan Island, Cebu, a young designer whose creative world seems to begin where the shoreline ends.

Art’s fascination with fashion started in elementary school, when clothes, colors and tiny details already had a way of catching Art’s attention.

“I was always fascinated by clothes, colors, details and the way fashion could transform a person,” Art said.

“Even at a young age, I already enjoyed imagining designs and creating things with my own ideas.”

What began as childhood curiosity eventually became a serious pursuit. Designing gave Art a way to give physical form to ideas that existed only in the imagination.

“As I grew older, I realized that fashion was more than just something I loved — it was something I wanted to pursue seriously,” Art said.

“Designing became a way for me to express my creativity and turn the ideas in my imagination into something people could actually see and wear.”

And when it comes to the things Art imagines, the ocean keeps calling.

Art describes the aesthetic as “fantastical” and “bold,” with much of the work inspired by the world beneath the sea.

“I’m drawn to water, marine life, corals, shells, fish, waves and the different textures and colors found underwater,” Art said.

But Art isn’t interested in simply recreating nature. Those elements become something larger than life.

“What makes my work distinctly mine is the way I transform these inspirations into fashion,” Art said.

“I like taking something from nature and turning it into an exaggerated, high-fashion piece — something that feels almost like a fantasy but still has a strong sense of beauty and elegance.”

That sensibility can be seen in Art’s pageant work, from the Cebu national costume pieces of Borromeo and Smith to Jerica Lugnasin’s yellow costume for Queen Mandaue, a silver look for Miss Universe Albay and a blue-and-pink costume for Miss Universe Bantayan Island worn by Dr. Juvel Ducay.

For Art, however, inspiration does not always arrive in the form of a grand concept.

Sometimes, it is simply a color. A texture. A shape.

Even a photograph. Art also draws from cultures, stories and ideas, looking for ways to translate them into fashion.

That process of interpretation has become an important part of Art’s growth as a designer. With every costume order comes a different personality, concept and expectation, requiring Art to understand a client’s vision while finding a way to leave a distinct creative fingerprint on the final piece.

“Every time someone gives me an idea and allows me to interpret it through my own creativity, it feels like an achievement,” Art said.

“Working on different costume orders has also helped me grow as a designer.”

The work has taught Art to navigate different concepts, personalities, requests and expectations without losing the creative identity being built along the way.

“Seeing something that started as an idea or sketch become an actual finished piece is always very fulfilling for me,” Art said.

That identity is also shaped by where Art comes from.

As a Cebuano designer from Bantayan Island, Art sees the sea not only as an aesthetic inspiration but as part of the environment and culture that surrounds the island.

“Being a Cebuano designer has made me appreciate our culture, our natural surroundings and especially our connection to the sea,” Art said.

“Cebu has such a strong relationship with the ocean, from our coastal communities and marine life to our traditions and celebrations.”

It is a connection that naturally finds its way into the designs.

“I think that environment naturally influences the way I see fashion,” Art said.

“It inspires me to create pieces that are not only beautiful but can also tell a story about where we come from.”

That story is also about showing what Cebuano creativity can become when given room to dream.

“I want my work to show that Cebuano creativity can be imaginative, modern and world-class while still being connected to our roots,” Art said.

Today, Art continues to work on different costume orders while exploring new silhouettes, materials, colors and concepts. The ocean remains a constant source of inspiration, but there is still an entire world of possibilities beyond it.

“Each project gives me an opportunity to experiment with silhouettes, materials, colors and details, especially the elements that I love from the ocean and underwater world,” Art said.

Ultimately, Art hopes the work leaves more than a visual impression.

“I want them to feel wonder, fantasy and emotion when they see my designs.”

And truly that is what made those pageant costumes so memorable.They did more than dress a queen. They gave the sea a silhouette, a story and a place on the stage.

“I hope to continue growing as a designer, take on bigger opportunities and create pieces that make people stop, look and remember the story behind them.” S