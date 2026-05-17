The art of bringing people together, the Cradio Radio way

That storytelling however, is not only confined to the DJ booth. It spills into the room itself and onto the individuals that truly bring it to life.

For Mikelis, the most powerful moments are not technical but emotional. “Seeing people dance is the most rewarding part,” he said. “We always push the idea of putting away your phone so that you can focus on being present”

Even in moments when energy falls short, Cradio does not collapse. It adapts. “Sometimes the only thing I can do is smile and dance by myself,” he said. “Sounds a bit funny but when people see me being me on the decks, it normally gravitates others to come and join. If not, I’m still dancing by myself,” he added with a laugh. That is a philosophy that reflects Cradio’s core identity: a space that naturally invites participation rather than demanding it.

To Mikelis, Cradio is more than just parties and DJs, it is memory, atmosphere and pure bliss. “What I want people to think of it as is a dream,” he said. “A dream of sound, dance and being around people you love.”

In that sense, every Cradio night is different but also the same. Each one transforms into a temporary world where strangers move like they’ve known each other forever, where Cebu feels both new and familiar and where the night ends with the same feeling: fulfillment and a quiet anticipation for the next one.