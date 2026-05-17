The art of bringing people together, the Cradio Radio way

Cradio Radio is not just a party series. It is a shifting atmosphere where sound, identity and freedom blur into one continuous experience.
Founded by Cebuano DJ and creative Mikelis Yu (aka Moni-Moni), Cradio Radio began in the most personal way possible: a birthday gathering that slowly evolved into a curated movement. What started off as a private Instagram account and experimental house party concept is now one of Cebu’s most distinctive music experiences.
“I started Cradio Radio as a way to document my own house parties and gigs,” Mikel shared. “The goal was to combine artistry, marketing and music all into one.”
This Cebu based collective and community channel was never meant to stay small, but to be shared. Influenced by overseas travels, record store visits, live vinyl shows and music accounts such as “Flavour Trip” and “My Analog Journal”, Mikelis began crafting a space reflecting not just his taste, but his world. “I surrounded myself around the things I wanted to do myself,» he said, “which ultimately led me to creating Cradio Radio as that platform I can use to showcase music and art.”
Cradio Radio, at its very heart, is built on curation — but not in the traditional sense. As a host, every gathering feels like a living concept to its guests, shaped by experimentation, mood and intention.
“Every event has a meaning,” Mikelis shared. “Whether it’s about seeing how people react to its absurdity to making people question things for themselves or the world; behind it all will always be the music and story the night reveals.”
That storytelling however, is not only confined to the DJ booth. It spills into the room itself and onto the individuals that truly bring it to life.
For Mikelis, the most powerful moments are not technical but emotional. “Seeing people dance is the most rewarding part,” he said. “We always push the idea of putting away your phone so that you can focus on being present”
Even in moments when energy falls short, Cradio does not collapse. It adapts. “Sometimes the only thing I can do is smile and dance by myself,” he said. “Sounds a bit funny but when people see me being me on the decks, it normally gravitates others to come and join. If not, I’m still dancing by myself,” he added with a laugh. That is a philosophy that reflects Cradio’s core identity: a space that naturally invites participation rather than demanding it.
To Mikelis, Cradio is more than just parties and DJs, it is memory, atmosphere and pure bliss. “What I want people to think of it as is a dream,” he said. “A dream of sound, dance and being around people you love.”
In that sense, every Cradio night is different but also the same. Each one transforms into a temporary world where strangers move like they’ve known each other forever, where Cebu feels both new and familiar and where the night ends with the same feeling: fulfillment and a quiet anticipation for the next one.