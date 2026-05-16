The artists behind OPM’s one-hit wonders

THEY are called “one-hit wonders” in Original Pilipino Music (OPM) — artists or groups who made a name in the industry because of just one hit song. While some of them have been forgotten, a few still remain remembered today. Do you still remember them?

Weedd

“Long Hair?” was popularized by the band the Weedd in 1995 from their self-titled album under Universal Records. Their former vocalist, Oinky Panganiban, is no longer active in recording, but his voice remains a living memory of this reggae classic.

Michael Laygo

Laygo popularized the song “Minahal Kita” in 1996. However, this remained his only major hit. Laygo is now based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is active as the lead singer of the group Society of Seven. His wife passed away in 2018 due to meningitis.

Allona

Allona, or Allona Villanueva, was once known as the “Toni Braxton of the Philippines.” She popularized the 1994 hit single “Someone’s Always Saying Goodbye,” composed by Vehnee Saturno. Allona remains active in gigs but is no longer in the mainstream.

Dan Henry

“Dan Henry” was the name of the Filipino musical duo composed of Danee Samonte and Henry Toribio. They became known for their 1981 hit single “20 Minutes Before Take-Off.” Toribio passed away in 1988, while Samonte is now active as a concert producer.

Chad Borja

“Ikaw Lang” was the hit single of Chad Borja in 1992, composed by Cebuano musicians Boogie and Barney Borja. However, he was unable to follow up with another major hit. Quintin Singson Jr. (his real name) remains active as a performer. In April, Chad was one of the guests of Joey Albert in Manila.

The Advisors

“Yugyugan Na” was the signature hit of the funk disco band The Advisors in 1977, during the Manila Sound era. The band’s vocalist, Ting Bernabe, who first popularized the song, has passed away. The song was later revived through a cover by Karl Roy and his band P.O.T. in the 1990s. Karl Roy has also since passed away.

Marc Velasco

Marc Velasco gained popularity with his acoustic ballad “Ordinary Song” in 1998 under Sony Music. He released a new single, “Masaya Ka Na Ba,” in 2022 and has also performed on Wish 107.5. However, “Ordinary Song” remains his biggest hit to date. / TRC