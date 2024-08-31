The ‘Ber Months,’ a festive journey through the PH

As the calendar flips to September, a colorful transformation begins in the Philippines — a nation that knows how to celebrate like no other. The “Ber Months” (September, October, November and December) are packed with a whirlwind of events, each reflecting the country’s culture, deep-rooted traditions and unparalleled love for festivities.

Let’s take a closer look at how each month turns up the joy, excitement and holiday spirit.

September: Jingle Starter

In the Philippines, the anticipation of Christmas begins earlier than anywhere else in the world. As soon as September hits, you’ll notice the subtle yet unmistakable signs — Christmas carols start playing on the radio, twinkling lights and ornaments begin adorning homes and shopping malls and people eagerly prepare for the long holiday season ahead.

“Such is life in the Philippines, where Christmas songs are played from Sept. 1 through the holiday itself, generating good cheer — and royalties for rights holders — for almost a full third of the year,” wrote Billboard in a 2023 article.

September marks the beginning of what is affectionately known as the “longest Christmas season” on the planet. It’s as if the entire country collectively decides to spread cheer for four straight months — because why not?

October: Party Roarer

If you thought September was festive, wait until you experience October in the Philippines. The month kicks off with a bang and one event that captures the essence of Filipino revelry is Oktoberfest. While the original German festival may have inspired it, Oktoberfest in the Philippines — especially in Cebu — is a beast of its own.

The Philippines has embraced the tradition of Oktoberfest, celebrating it alongside the country’s diplomatic ties with Germany, as reported in a 2022 article by the Daily Tribune.

“The German Club Manila, for instance, serves Weihenstephaner German beer, as well as Filipino brands, with German delicacies such as bratwurst, sauerkraut and other sausages,” added Daily Tribune.

Music festivals spring up across the archipelago, turning cities into massive parties that last well into the night. Local bands, international acts, and DJs take center stage, ensuring that the festive atmosphere only gets louder and brighter.

November: Ghostly Scent

As the Halloween spirit lingers, November in the Philippines becomes a time for reflection, remembrance, and yes, a touch of the spooky. It’s the month when ghost stories are shared over flickering candlelight, and tales of the supernatural find their way into everyday conversations. The Filipino love for storytelling shines through, with every town having its own version of mysterious encounters and eerie folklore.

SunStar Cebu, for instance, has compiled a collection of ghost stories from various Cebuanos, capturing their eerie experiences and the supernatural tales that have been passed down through generations.

December: Festive Best

If there’s one thing Filipinos know how to do, it’s ending the year with a bang — and December is the epitome of festivity in the Philippines. The month is a dazzling display of lights, sounds and flavors, as the country dives headfirst into the Christmas season. It’s a time when families gather for Simbang Gabi, a nine-day series of dawn masses that culminates in a grand celebration on Christmas Eve, known as Noche Buena.

“There have been many suggestions as to why this is the case. Filipinos’ penchant for Christmas is rooted in Catholicism and the many religious traditions the country practices during the season,” reported The National in a 2023 article.

Lechon (roast pig), bibingka (rice cake), puto bumbong (purple rice cake) and other traditional delicacies take center stage on every dining table. The joyous atmosphere is contagious, with carolers singing in the streets, fireworks lighting up the sky and the countdown to New Year’s Eve beginning in earnest. S